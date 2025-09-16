Corruption fight cannot be left to government alone or reduced to sloganeering — GII

The Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), Mary Awelana Addah, has called for a united national front to tackle corruption, stressing that the task cannot be left to government alone.

She said the country’s record in fighting the menace remains worrying, with little progress made despite decades of democratic governance.

Transparency International’s data show Ghana scored 43 on the Corruption Perceptions Index between 2020 and 2023, dropping to 42 in 2024.

Speaking at the launch of stakeholder engagements on the National Ethics and Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NEACAP) on Tuesday, September 16, Madam Addah observed that corruption continues to undermine investor confidence and citizens’ trust in governance.

“The fight against corruption cannot be left to government, nor can it be reduced to sloganeering. It must be a national commitment, a partnership of leaders and citizens alike,” she said.

She urged all sectors; civil society, private institutions, traditional authorities and ordinary citizens, to actively participate in shaping an inclusive plan to curb graft.

“Let us commit to shaping a plan where no voice is silenced, no community is excluded, and no citizen is left behind,” she stated.

The GII boss reaffirmed civil society’s readiness to support the implementation of NEACAP, describing it as a key step toward protecting public resources and restoring public confidence.