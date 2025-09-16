ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

GOLDBOD seizes GH¢10m gold at Winneba Junction

  Tue, 16 Sep 2025
Social News GOLDBOD seizes GH¢10m gold at Winneba Junction
TUE, 16 SEP 2025

The Ghana Gold Board (GOLDBOD) has uncovered what it calls the most sophisticated gold smuggling operation since its establishment, seizing 8.5 kilogrammes of gold worth over GH¢10.2 million.

At a press briefing in Accra on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, the Chief Executive Officer of GOLDBOD, Mr. Sammy Gyamfi, revealed that the breakthrough followed a tip-off received through the agency’s hotline on August 26. Intelligence suggested that foreign financiers were using licensed local traders to purchase gold on their behalf.

A GOLDBOD task force subsequently mounted a surveillance operation at Winneba Junction, intercepting a vehicle transporting the gold from Tarkwa on August 27. A Guinean courier, Abdul Razak, was arrested during the swoop.

“When he was arrested, we found in his possession three packs of a substance which we suspected to be gold. Upon assay, it was discovered that the substances were indeed gold and they had an average purity of 92.5 per cent and a net weight of 8.5 kilogrammes,” Mr Gyamfi said.

Investigations traced the gold to NK Benak Enterprise, a licensed trader owned by Bernard Nkroma. Both Nkroma and Razak, together with another suspect, Arim Yao, were arrested and arraigned on September 5, 2025.

Mr. Gyamfi further disclosed that Rafmoh Gold Limited, owned by Rafik Mohammed Nandoli, also known as Salam, was identified as the financier and mastermind of the network. Although Rafmoh Gold Limited is not licensed by the Gold Board, evidence showed it had allegedly acquired more than 100 kilogrammes of gold between June and August 2025, valued at over GH¢120 million.

Three suspects are currently facing trial, while four others — Abdul Karim, Mohammed Afsal Putalan, Sadiq Abubakar and Mr. Nandoli — have been declared wanted. GOLDBOD has placed a GH¢1 million bounty on each of them.

As part of the enforcement measures, the licence of NK Benak Enterprise has been suspended, with all its trading outlets closed down. Rafmoh’s gold trading office in Osu and its jewellery shop at the Palace Mall have also been sealed.

The suspects face multiple charges, including dealing in gold without authorisation, facilitating smuggling, and transporting gold without authorisation. Mr. Gyamfi stressed that the Attorney-General’s Department, Interpol, and other state security agencies are directly involved in the prosecution.

“We are determined and resolved to enforce the Gold Board Act and other laws of our land without fear or favour. Your political affiliations will not save you,” he declared, calling on the public to support the ongoing investigations.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

57 minutes ago

AFP - OMAR AL-QATTAA UN investigation labels Gaza violence as genocide prompting Israeli backlash

2 hours ago

GoldBod places GHS1 million bounty each on 4 fugitives in GHS100 million gold smuggling syndicate GoldBod places GHS1 million bounty each on 4 fugitives in GHS100 million gold sm...

2 hours ago

Chief of Staff Julius Debrah Corruption is the greatest threat to Ghana’s development ambition — Chief of Sta...

2 hours ago

Act now If we sincerely want to win war against galamsey - Baffoe-Bonnie tells Mahama Act now If we sincerely want to win war against galamsey - Baffoe-Bonnie tells M...

3 hours ago

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team, Hamza Suhuyini Galamsey fight: ‘Let’s be patient, eight months cannot be used to turn the tide’...

3 hours ago

Amansie West residents want withdrawal of military from their communities Amansie West residents want withdrawal of military from their communities 

3 hours ago

Jaman South residents protest over bad road network Jaman South residents protest over bad road network 

3 hours ago

Kpone residents demonstrate over poor infrastructure and water shortages Kpone residents demonstrate over poor infrastructure and water shortages

3 hours ago

GBA calls for rule of procedures in removal of Superior Court justices GBA calls for rule of procedures in removal of Superior Court justices  

3 hours ago

President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), Mrs. Efua Ghartey Rivers and forests can't speak, let's speak for them to stop galamsey - GBA Pres...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line