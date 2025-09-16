GOLDBOD seizes GH¢10m gold at Winneba Junction

The Ghana Gold Board (GOLDBOD) has uncovered what it calls the most sophisticated gold smuggling operation since its establishment, seizing 8.5 kilogrammes of gold worth over GH¢10.2 million.

At a press briefing in Accra on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, the Chief Executive Officer of GOLDBOD, Mr. Sammy Gyamfi, revealed that the breakthrough followed a tip-off received through the agency’s hotline on August 26. Intelligence suggested that foreign financiers were using licensed local traders to purchase gold on their behalf.

A GOLDBOD task force subsequently mounted a surveillance operation at Winneba Junction, intercepting a vehicle transporting the gold from Tarkwa on August 27. A Guinean courier, Abdul Razak, was arrested during the swoop.

“When he was arrested, we found in his possession three packs of a substance which we suspected to be gold. Upon assay, it was discovered that the substances were indeed gold and they had an average purity of 92.5 per cent and a net weight of 8.5 kilogrammes,” Mr Gyamfi said.

Investigations traced the gold to NK Benak Enterprise, a licensed trader owned by Bernard Nkroma. Both Nkroma and Razak, together with another suspect, Arim Yao, were arrested and arraigned on September 5, 2025.

Mr. Gyamfi further disclosed that Rafmoh Gold Limited, owned by Rafik Mohammed Nandoli, also known as Salam, was identified as the financier and mastermind of the network. Although Rafmoh Gold Limited is not licensed by the Gold Board, evidence showed it had allegedly acquired more than 100 kilogrammes of gold between June and August 2025, valued at over GH¢120 million.

Three suspects are currently facing trial, while four others — Abdul Karim, Mohammed Afsal Putalan, Sadiq Abubakar and Mr. Nandoli — have been declared wanted. GOLDBOD has placed a GH¢1 million bounty on each of them.

As part of the enforcement measures, the licence of NK Benak Enterprise has been suspended, with all its trading outlets closed down. Rafmoh’s gold trading office in Osu and its jewellery shop at the Palace Mall have also been sealed.

The suspects face multiple charges, including dealing in gold without authorisation, facilitating smuggling, and transporting gold without authorisation. Mr. Gyamfi stressed that the Attorney-General’s Department, Interpol, and other state security agencies are directly involved in the prosecution.

“We are determined and resolved to enforce the Gold Board Act and other laws of our land without fear or favour. Your political affiliations will not save you,” he declared, calling on the public to support the ongoing investigations.