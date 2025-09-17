ModernGhana logo
Ada-Pediatorkopey, Island teachers demand incentive packages, risk allowances

By Dennis Narterh Adzigodi || Contributor
WED, 17 SEP 2025

Teachers serving in Pediatorkopey and other island communities in the Ada area of the Greater Accra Region are appealing for risk allowances, incentive packages, and a clear reposting policy for long-serving staff.

Their call follows reports that some newly trained teachers are rejecting postings to island schools across the Volta River, citing fears that they cannot swim in case of emergencies on the lake.

The teachers, who have braved the challenges of life on the islands, say they deserve recognition and support for their dedication to teaching in difficult conditions in communities such as Pediatorkopey, Aflive, Tuanikopey, Alorkpem, and Azizakpey.

They stressed that despite the hardships, the islands have produced outstanding professionals who now hold important positions in Ghana and abroad. They cited former pupils of Pediatorkopey Basic School, including Theophilus Kugblenu, Godwin Kugblenu, Richard Ofoe Kugblenu (popularly known as D.J Surely), Dennis Narterh Adzigodi, Solomon Ametepey, Patience Narh, Gloria Kugblenu, Amatey Ayornu, and Daniel Lomotey, among others, as proof of the community’s potential when education is properly supported.

The aggrieved teachers are therefore urging the Ghana Education Service (GES) and government to revisit the reposting programme, particularly for those who have served for many years in island and hinterland communities. They argued that many teachers are discouraged from accepting postings because of the lack of incentives and absence of opportunities for transfer after long service.

According to them, introducing risk allowances and attractive motivational packages would encourage more teachers to serve in deprived and hard-to-reach communities.

The teachers also appealed to government and old students of the island schools to help provide basic facilities such as pipe-borne water, toilets, and well-furnished staff common rooms. They believe that improving the school environment will encourage teachers to remain in the communities and deliver quality education.

