GoldBod places GHS1 million bounty each on 4 fugitives in GHS100 million gold smuggling syndicate

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has placed a total bounty of GHS4 million on four suspects believed to be key members of a gold smuggling syndicate that illegally moved gold worth over GHS100 million out of the country.

The fugitives, identified as Rafeeq Mohammed Nandoli, also known as Salam, Muhammed Afsal Puthalan, Abdul Karim, and Sadique Abubakari; are wanted for offences including smuggling, transporting gold without authorisation and illegal gold trading.

Speaking at a press conference in Tuesday, September 16, GoldBod Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi disclosed that the suspects were part of a network that has been under investigation for weeks after a patriotic whistleblower tipped off authorities.

The taskforce first arrested Abdul Razak Seidu at Winneba Junction on August 27, 2025, with 9.2 kilograms of gold valued at about GHS10.2 million.

Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of Bernard Nkrumah, a licensed gold buyer operating as NK Bernak Enterprise, and Ibrahim Aremeyaw, a business associate of Rafmoh Gold Ltd, which investigators believe sponsored the entire operation.

“This is the most elaborate gold smuggling case ever uncovered by the GoldBod since its establishment. We have secured arrest warrants and are placing a GHS1 million bounty on each of the four suspects at large to ensure they are brought to justice,” said Sammy Gyamfi.

All three suspects in custody have been charged and are on bail, but the remaining four are believed to be hiding in parts of Ghana and abroad.

GoldBod has released their identities and urged the public to assist in locating them, promising protection and compensation for informants who provide credible leads.

As part of its clampdown, GoldBod has suspended the licence of NK Bernak Enterprise and shut down the company’s Tarkwa offices.

The business premises of Rafmoh Jewellery at the Palace Mall in Accra have also been closed over its alleged link to the syndicate.

Members of the public with information on the fugitives are encouraged to report to the nearest police station or call the GoldBod’s toll-free numbers 0800 446 53 or 0800 446 54.

GOLDBOD UNCOVERS GOLD SMUGGLING SYNDICATE; COMMENCES PROSECUTION OF ARRESTED SUSPECTS, WHILE ANNOUNCING BOUNTY ON SUSPECTS AT LARGE

16th September, 2025

The Ghana Gold Board (“GoldBod”) has updated the media on the arrest and prosecution of a gold smuggling syndicate involving a company by name RAFMOH Gold Ltd and NK Bernak Enterprise.

Speaking at a press conference held on Tuesday, 16th September 2025 at the GoldBod Head Office, in Accra, the Chief Executive Officer, Sammy Gyamfi Esq. indicated that the case is the most elaborate gold smuggling case ever uncovered by the GoldBod since its establishment.

He explained that, following a tip off from a patriotic Ghanaian whistleblower, the GoldBod Taskforce apprehended one Abdul Razak Seidu on August 27, 2025 at the Winneba junction and found in his possession, substances confirmed to be 9.2KG of gold and valued at about GHS10.2 million.

Investigations by the GoldBod Taskforce led to the arrest of Bernard Nkrumah, a Tier 2 licensed gold buyer of the GoldBod who operates in Tarkwa under the business name “NK Benark Enterprise” and one Ibrahim Aremeyaw, a key business associate of Rafmoh Gold Ltd.

Further investigations have revealed Rafmoh Gold Limited as the sponsor and mastermind of the gold smuggling syndicate.

It’s been established through investigations that the company through its officers and several couriers recruited by them, illegally purchased over 100 kilograms of gold, valued at over GHS100 million from NK Bernak Enterprise at Tarkwa over the last two (2) months alone.

All suspects have been arraigned before the High Court and charged for the offenses of facilitating gold smuggling, smuggling gold, transporting gold without authorization, among other gold related offenses.

After two weeks of remand into NIB custody by the High Court, the three (3) suspects in custody were granted bail but bail conditions are yet to be met.

The other four (4) suspects namely; Rafeeq Mohammed Nandoli A.K.A Salam, Muhammed Afsah Puthalan, Abdul Karim, Sadique Abubakar are at large and being pursued by the Ghana Police Service and the GoldBod Taskforce.

The GoldBod has secured arrest warrants for all the four suspects at large and has announced a bounty of GHS1 million on each of them.

Members of the general public who may have useful information about the whereabouts of any of the suspects are entreated to report same to the nearest Police station or the Ghana GoldBod head office, located at the former Bank of Ghana Head Office, High Street, Accra or call any of the following toll free numbers: 0800 44 653 or 0800 44 654.

In the meantime, the GoldBod has suspended the license and closed down the gold trade offices of NK Bernak Enterprise in Tarkwa. The business offices of Rafmoh Jewerly located at Palace Mall in Accra has also been closed by the GoldBod on grounds of its connection to the gold smuggling syndicate of Rafmoh Gold Limited.

The CEO of GoldBod, Mr. Sammy Gyamfi Esq. reaffirmed GoldBod’s commitment to restoring integrity to Ghana’s gold trade, warning that any person found to be engaged in illegal gold trading, hoarding, or smuggling will be dealt with in accordance with law without fear or favour.