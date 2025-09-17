ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NCCE organizes town hall engagement on Rule of Law and fight against corruption

By Ibrahim Nurudeen || Contributor
Social News NCCE organizes town hall engagement on Rule of Law and fight against corruption
WED, 17 SEP 2025

The Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has organized a Town Hall Engagement for out-of-school youth in the Gushegu Municipality in the Northern Region on the theme "The Rule of Law and the Fight Against Corruption."

The event was organized by NCCE and sponsored by the German Development Cooperation (GIZ), co-funded by the European Union, with support from the Ministry of Finance.

Participants were drawn from various suburbs of Gushegu, including Kunnaayili, Gariche-Fong, Lalgu, Limam-Fong, Nakohigu-Fong, and Yishelan-yili. Other participants included Persons Living with Disabilities (PLWDs), representatives from the Growing Project, women's groups, and CAMA, an association of out-of-school young girls.

The engagement aimed to empower young people with practical knowledge on the rule of law, civic rights, the Whistleblower Act, and the role of the youth in promoting transparency and accountability.

The Municipal Director of NCCE, Awal Abdul Mugis, stated that the awareness creation forms part of the broader "Civic Engagement on the Rule of Law and the Fight Against Corruption" project.

He emphasized that many out-of-school youth—who are crucial actors in Ghana’s anti-corruption and governance landscape—often work as artisans, traders, apprentices, or are unemployed. Due to their frequent interaction with public systems and officials, and limited access to civic education, they have become more vulnerable to corrupt practices and unaware of legal protections and accountability mechanisms.

Mr. Mugis noted that this engagement is intended to provide a platform for participants to share their experiences regarding corruption and the Whistleblower Act in their communities. He urged participants to unite, understand their civic rights, and report corruption at the community level.

He also stressed the importance of mutual support in promoting rule of law principles, understanding corruption, anti-corruption laws, and reporting wrongdoing. He expressed gratitude to participants for their turnout and encouraged them to actively participate in the session.

The Municipal Director of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Mohammed Jafar, also engaged participants in an interactive session. He educated them on the meaning of corruption, its causes, effects, and strategies for fighting it.

He defined corruption as the misuse of entrusted power and explained that it is not limited to political or institutional settings but is present in communities and even within households.

Through discussions and brainstorming, participants explored definitions, causes, and the impacts of corruption. Mr. Jafar identified causes such as poor accountability, weak institutions, lack of law enforcement, cultural norms, and inadequate legal frameworks.

He explained that misusing government authority also constitutes corruption. He outlined common forms of corruption including bribery, extortion, embezzlement, fraud, favoritism, state capture, influence peddling, and abuse of office.

Mr. Jafar highlighted that the effects of corruption include the undermining of economic growth, distorted national priorities, loss of resources, weakening of democratic institutions, erosion of public trust, manipulation of public policies, and worsening of poverty levels.

He stressed that the fight against corruption requires a multifaceted approach. This includes strengthening laws and institutions, and educating the public about the consequences of corruption and available avenues for reporting it. He stated that historically, penalties and punishment have been the primary tools in fighting corruption.

He called on traditional leaders, religious figures, youth groups, and opinion leaders to wake up from their slumber and take a strong stand against corruption, which he noted has deeply affected the Ghanaian society.

Lance Corporal Daniel Ediemu from the Gushegu Municipal Police Service led a session focused on the Whistleblower Act. He explained the purpose of the Act, which is to encourage individuals to report corrupt activities, provide legal protection for whistleblowers, and promote transparency and accountability in both public and private institutions.

He encouraged the youth to be courageous and informed about their civic duty to report corruption, assuring them that the law is designed to protect those who choose to speak up.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

3 hours ago

We have given Dawhenya-Afienya-Dodowa road contractor 24 months to finish — Mahama 'We have given Dawhenya-Afienya-Dodowa road contractor 24 months to finish' — Ma...

3 hours ago

Big Push: Road contractors must secure insurance cover else we shall cash the insurance to repair the roads – Agbodza warns 'Big Push': Road contractors must secure insurance cover else we shall cash the ...

3 hours ago

‘Big Push Project not for wheelbarrow contractors’ – Mahama warns ‘Big Push Project not for wheelbarrow contractors’ – Mahama warns

4 hours ago

The whole of Ghana is going to become a construction site — Mahama launches Big Push 'The whole of Ghana is going to become a construction site' — Mahama launches 'B...

4 hours ago

Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), Mary Awelana Addah Corruption fight cannot be left to government alone or reduced to sloganeering —...

4 hours ago

Galamsey: Mahama focusing narrowly on economic gain against devastating environmental effects - Catholic Bishops Galamsey: Mahama focusing 'narrowly on economic gain' against devastating enviro...

4 hours ago

Railway workers threaten to strike over one year unpaid wages Railway workers threaten to strike over one year unpaid wages

4 hours ago

Auditor-General recovers GH¢10m unearned salaries Auditor-General recovers GH¢10m unearned salaries

4 hours ago

Asiedu Nketia’s ‘Thank-You Tour’ sparks speculation of presidential ambitions Asiedu Nketia’s ‘Thank-You Tour’ sparks speculation of presidential ambitions

4 hours ago

Mahama announces GNPC, Explorco to drill two new exploration wells by 2026 Mahama announces GNPC, Explorco to drill two new exploration wells by 2026

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line