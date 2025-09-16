'It beggars belief that a judge in Ghana will quote dictator Idi Amin in a ruling' — GBA

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has condemned a Circuit Court ruling that cited Uganda’s late military dictator, Idi Amin, in remanding New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC.

On Friday, September 12, His Honour Samuel Bright Acquah of Accra Circuit Court 9 extended the remand of Abronye, who is standing trial over charges of conduct conducive to breach of peace, by one week.

In justifying the decision, the judge quoted George Orwell’s ‘Animal Farm’ to stress that “all men are equal but some are more equal than others,” and further invoked Idi Amin’s infamous words: “I can assure you of freedom of speech but I cannot assure you of freedom after speech.”

Speaking at the opening of the 2025 Bar Conference in Wa on Monday, September 15, GBA President Efua Ghartey described the judge’s comments as “shocking and unacceptable,” saying they could erode hard-won democratic freedoms.

“It beggars belief that a judge in our constitutional dispensation, more than 30 years after the return to constitutional rule, will rely on the words of Idi Amin and the philosophy underpinning George Orwell’s Animal Farm to arrive at a decision,” she said.

“Our democracy cannot be based on totalitarianism. The 1992 Constitution is founded on equality before the law, and that should be our creed,” she stressed.

Madam Ghartey urged the judiciary to safeguard the constitutional right to free speech while tackling the growing problem of abusive political discourse.

“We must constantly remain vigilant if we want to remain a constitutionally democratic country,” she stated.

The veteran lawyer further acknowledged the rising incidence of abusive political discourse, particularly on social media, but stressed that it must not be used as an excuse to muzzle citizens.