Amansie West residents want withdrawal of military from their communities 

The chiefs and people of Mpatuam and its surrounding communities in the Amansie West District, have called on the Ashanti Regional Security Council to withdraw the military personnel assigned to the Asanko Gold Mines located in their community.

The military should be replaced with police officers.

At a meeting with Dr Frank Amoakohene, the Ashanti Regional Minister and other members of the Regional Security Council, the traditional leaders from the various communities took turns to narrate how their subjects were harassed and intimidated by the military officers.

The continued harassment from the military had resulted in recent clashes between residents and military personnel that resulted in two civilian deaths in the area.

According to them, some assembly members had been arrested and currently the assembly member for Bonteso electoral area, Mr Patrick Asare, was currently in police custody, following his remand by the Bekwai circuit court.

They requested the intervention of the Regional Minister for the release of the assembly member.

Dr. Frank Amoakohene, assured members in the various communities that, their grievances would be forwarded to the President to help establish a responsible mining scheme in the community.

He urged the residents to remain calm, promising that the government would put measures in place to address the long-standing mining disputes in the area.

GNA