GIS probes Hamile Border disturbances

  Tue, 16 Sep 2025
The Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), Mr. Samuel Amadu Basintale, has ordered a full investigation into violent disturbances that broke out at the Hamile border in the Upper West Region over the weekend.

In a statement issued by the Head of Public Affairs, ACI Michael Amoako-Atta, the Service confirmed that the incident occurred on the evening of Saturday, September 13, 2025, and involved clashes with some members of the local community.

“Management of the Service wishes to assure the general public, particularly the Hamile community, that the situation has since been brought under control, and calm has been restored with the support of the relevant security agencies,” the statement said.

The GIS emphasized that decisive action would be taken once investigations are complete, and urged residents to remain calm while cooperating with authorities. The Service also promised to provide updates as the inquiry progresses.

Eyewitness accounts suggest that the disturbances escalated into violence, with sections of the crowd setting fire to a vehicle and other properties before security forces intervened to restore order.

