LoGSAPP gets national executives

The Local Government Service Association of Physical Planners (LoGSAPP) has elected its first-ever National Executive Committee to lead the Association.

The 13-member team was elected during the 2nd Annual General Meeting held in Kumasi over the weekend, as part of the 2025 LoGSAPP Conference.

Pln. Gifty Nyarko was elected National President, with Pln. Nayram Akutei and Pln. Isaac Owusu Mensah serving as 1st and 2nd Vice Presidents respectively. Pln. Samuel Ansong was elected General Secretary, while Pln. Jesse Labi Addo takes on the role of Deputy General Secretary.

Other elected officers include:

Pln. Honorata Nsomah Akanzinge – Financial Secretary

Pln. Jonathan Obuobie – Deputy Financial Secretary

Pln. Lawrence Fynn – Organizing Secretary

Pln. Charles Alan Gyimah – Deputy Organizing Secretary

Pln. Ruth Agyeiwaa Badu – National Women’s Commissioner

Pln. Abigail Agyenim Boateng – Deputy Women’s Commissioner

Pln. Kofi Yeboah – Public Relations Officer

Pln. Frank Awenate Yaro – Deputy PRO

His Honour Fred Obikyere, a Circuit Court Judge, administered the Oath of Office and Oath of Secrecy to the newly elected executives.

Focus on Resilience and Climate-Smart Planning

The two-day Capacity Building Conference, held under the theme “Planning for Resilient, Inclusive, Climate-Sensitive and Disaster-Free Communities for Efficient Infrastructure Development and Service Delivery,” featured group discussions aimed at generating practical solutions to pressing issues such as climate change, rainfall patterns, and disaster management.

The AGM also provided a platform for networking and developing strategies to enhance resilient, climate-smart infrastructure for sustainable urban development in Ghana.

In her inaugural address, Pln. Nyarko reaffirmed the leadership’s dedication to advancing the Association’s mandate and contributing meaningfully to national development. She called on all physical planners to maintain professionalism and be time-conscious in carrying out their duties.