ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Tue, 16 Sep 2025 Article

Livestock farming under pressure as Africa needs to balance food security and emissions

By Bertie Jacobs
Mr Bertie Jacobs, Communication Specialist, Potchefstroom Campus, North-West University (NWU)Mr Bertie Jacobs, Communication Specialist, Potchefstroom Campus, North-West University (NWU)

Livestock farming feeds millions of Africans, but it also leaves a carbon footprint that cannot be ignored. The North-West University (NWU) in South Africa’s animal scientist, Prof Kenny Mnisi, says the challenge is finding the balance between sustaining households and tackling climate change.

Many farmers, however, are unaware of this link. Prof Mnisi says short learning programmes and collaborative initiatives are needed to close the gap.

“The Faculty of Natural and Agricultural Sciences, in collaboration with the North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, has set up an Agrihub,” he says. “I believe it will be critical in addressing these concerns and enabling collaborations in the country and beyond.”

Outlining the issues, Prof Mnisi says: “Although the livestock sector causes harm to the environment, it is a real-time protein factory that contributes significantly towards 12 of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. It plays a major role in the sustenance of our households, employment, nutritional security and economic stability of the country.”

Livestock farming contributes about 18% of global greenhouse gas emissions according to international estimates. In South Africa, the sector contributes between 0,4% and 0,5% of the global total, equal to about 32,5 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents a year.

Prof Mnisi cautions that while the numbers may appear small, they feed into South Africa’s ranking as the 14th largest emitter worldwide.

“To have a better understanding, it is always important to consider all the major contributors such as the energy, transport and agricultural sectors, as well as industrial processes and waste.”

Pressure rises to reduce emissions
Researchers and farmers are under pressure to reduce emissions. Prof Mnisi notes that practices such as conservation agriculture, integrated crop-livestock systems, biogas production from manure, waste recycling, carbon farming and precision nutrition are being introduced to curb the sector’s impact.

“As animal nutritionists, we use a variety of feed additives, including enzymes, ionophores, essential oils and phytogenics to improve feed utilisation efficiency,” he explains. “By doing so we reduce enteric gas production and lower greenhouse gas emissions.”

He stresses that policy, research and farmer education must work hand in hand. Feed quality, for example, plays a leading role in determining how much methane and carbon dioxide livestock produce.

“Highly fibrous feeds result in large volumes of greenhouse gases, which explains why tropical countries are responsible for a larger proportion of enteric gas emissions than temperate developed countries,” says Prof Mnisi.

Recognising what is at stake for people and the environment, Prof Mnisi and his colleagues are working for a better future.

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Galamsey: ‘Mahama will declare state of emergency if interventions fail after a year or two’ — Hamza Galamsey: ‘Mahama will declare state of emergency if interventions fail after a ...

2 hours ago

Sept 16: Cedi trades at GHS12.21 per $1 on interbank, GHS12.69 on forex market Sept 16: Cedi trades at GHS12.21 per $1 on interbank, GHS12.69 on forex market

2 hours ago

Managing Editor of the Herald newspaper, Larry Dogbe Politicians, powerful persons have military-protected galamsey concessions — Dog...

2 hours ago

Professor Michael Ayamga-Adongo State of emergency won’t stop galamsey — Deputy EPA CEO

2 hours ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa 'If the presidential jet is not for purpose, let’s sell it and buy a new one' — ...

2 hours ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Claim Mahama was stranded at UAE airport false, childish propaganda — Ablakwa

2 hours ago

Former Deputy Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah Charlotte Osei’s removal can’t be a justification for CJ Torkonoo’s removal — Tu...

2 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South and senior New Patriotic Party (NPP) member, Samuel Atta Akyea NPP flagbearer race: GHS4 million development fee a sensible way to raise money ...

2 hours ago

Executive Director of CDD-Ghana, Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh You now need about $200 million to win a presidential contest in Ghana — CDD-Gha...

20 hours ago

Over 161,000 chip-embedded passports printed, 122,000 delivered – Ablakwa Over 161,000 chip-embedded passports printed, 122,000 delivered – Ablakwa

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line