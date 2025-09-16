If continental Africa had about five Captain Ibrahim Traores….

A star president with know-how and the clout to change the life of the citizenry of his country for the better is born in Burkina Faso. As young as he is, he has what it takes to transform not only his country, but the entire continental Africa for the better, if and only if, his countrymen and all Africans will accord him the needed support and protection.

What his compatriot Captain Thomas Sankara of same vision could not live to achieve, this young president will, provided his people and Africans will give him the required protection against the evil machinations of the known or alleged powerful saboteurs of Africa.

It has taken him by the qualities of honesty, pragmatism, meritocracy, farsightedness, selflessness, boldness, incorruptibility, and dedication of service to his people and country, to earn him the star president of Africa as accorded him by the writer, the admirable son of Kumawu/Asiampa soil.

If Africa had presidents of the calibre of Captain Traore and President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, the stigma about Africa being a shithole continent inhabited by uncivilized people would long have been eradicated.

It is not by the acquisition of higher education that one can rule his country better to achieve a lot for their people but by possessing the qualities that the young star president of Africa has.

He is not in to embezzle public funds unlike many of his counterpart African presidents who see the sky as their limit in their quest to acquire immense illegal wealth overnight.

It does not have to take one with chains and chains of higher education degrees to become a better president to govern their country satisfactorily. No, it takes an honest farsighted person overflowing with innovations and sense of direction and purpose, to become a better president.

How I wish Ghana, my country of birth, could get a president like Captain Ibrahim Traore to run her affairs.

I am certain, the politicians in Burkina Faso under the leadership of President Captain Ibrahim Traore are not behaving the same as those in Ghana that are mostly allegedly corrupt to the core. I may be wrong but that is my belief concluding from empirical observations.

How I wish African leaders, especially, the president of Ghana, emulated this young star president of Burkina Faso to bring a wide smile to the faces of their citizens.

Long live Captain Ibrahim Traore!

Long live President Paul Kagame!

These two are the star presidents of Africa worthy of emulation!