Galamsey fight: ‘Let’s be patient, eight months cannot be used to turn the tide’ — Hamza

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team, Hamza Suhuyini, has appealed to Ghanaians to exercise patience as government rolls out interventions to tackle illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

He explained that the extent of devastation caused by years of uncontrolled mining cannot be reversed within the eight months that President John Dramani Mahama has been in office.

Calls for tougher measures, including a state of emergency, have intensified in recent weeks, with critics accusing the government of being slow in addressing the crisis.

President Mahama has, however, maintained that declaring a state of emergency would be a last resort if legal interventions fail.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s New Day show on Tuesday, September 16, Hamza urged the public to trust the government’s approach.

“To be fair to them, you cannot use eight months to turn the tide,” he said.

“It is erroneous to create an impression as though he’s[President Mahama] unwilling to declare a state of emergency. When we get there, this government will do so without hesitation. But until then, it is fair to give us time to assess the impact of our policy.”

“But I can assure you that if, after a year or two, we take stock of our interventions and we are convinced that the only way out at this stage is a declaration of state of emergency, be rest assured that His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama will not shy away from that responsibility,” he added.