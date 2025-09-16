ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Tue, 16 Sep 2025 Social News

Traders, transport unions hit streets over alleged takeover of CMB Lorry Station

  Tue, 16 Sep 2025
Traders, transport unions hit streets over alleged takeover of CMB Lorry Station

Traders and transport operators in Accra’s CMB enclave poured onto the streets today, Tuesday, September 16, 2025, in protest against what they describe as an attempt by private developers to seize land belonging to the lorry station.

The demonstration, spearheaded by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), the Concerned Drivers Association, the Commercial Transport Operators, and the Container Owners Association, kicked off at the Ridge Roundabout and is making its way to the Jubilee House, where a petition will be presented to the Presidency.

Union leaders say the alleged encroachment has already displaced both drivers and traders who depend on the station for their survival. They warn that the situation is pushing traders onto the streets, worsening traffic and heightening safety risks in the area.

The demonstrators insist that only urgent intervention from the Presidency can halt the takeover and safeguard the lorry station, which they say remains vital to Accra’s transport network and commercial activity.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Galamsey: ‘Mahama will declare state of emergency if interventions fail after a year or two’ — Hamza Galamsey: ‘Mahama will declare state of emergency if interventions fail after a ...

1 hour ago

Sept 16: Cedi trades at GHS12.21 per $1 on interbank, GHS12.69 on forex market Sept 16: Cedi trades at GHS12.21 per $1 on interbank, GHS12.69 on forex market

1 hour ago

Managing Editor of the Herald newspaper, Larry Dogbe Politicians, powerful persons have military-protected galamsey concessions — Dog...

1 hour ago

Professor Michael Ayamga-Adongo State of emergency won’t stop galamsey — Deputy EPA CEO

1 hour ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa 'If the presidential jet is not for purpose, let’s sell it and buy a new one' — ...

1 hour ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Claim Mahama was stranded at UAE airport false, childish propaganda — Ablakwa

1 hour ago

Former Deputy Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah Charlotte Osei’s removal can’t be a justification for CJ Torkonoo’s removal — Tu...

1 hour ago

Former Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South and senior New Patriotic Party (NPP) member, Samuel Atta Akyea NPP flagbearer race: GHS4 million development fee a sensible way to raise money ...

1 hour ago

Executive Director of CDD-Ghana, Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh You now need about $200 million to win a presidential contest in Ghana — CDD-Gha...

19 hours ago

Over 161,000 chip-embedded passports printed, 122,000 delivered – Ablakwa Over 161,000 chip-embedded passports printed, 122,000 delivered – Ablakwa

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line