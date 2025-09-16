Traders, transport unions hit streets over alleged takeover of CMB Lorry Station

Traders and transport operators in Accra’s CMB enclave poured onto the streets today, Tuesday, September 16, 2025, in protest against what they describe as an attempt by private developers to seize land belonging to the lorry station.

The demonstration, spearheaded by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), the Concerned Drivers Association, the Commercial Transport Operators, and the Container Owners Association, kicked off at the Ridge Roundabout and is making its way to the Jubilee House, where a petition will be presented to the Presidency.

Union leaders say the alleged encroachment has already displaced both drivers and traders who depend on the station for their survival. They warn that the situation is pushing traders onto the streets, worsening traffic and heightening safety risks in the area.

The demonstrators insist that only urgent intervention from the Presidency can halt the takeover and safeguard the lorry station, which they say remains vital to Accra’s transport network and commercial activity.