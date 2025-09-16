Galamsey: ‘Mahama will declare state of emergency if interventions fail after a year or two’ — Hamza

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team, Hamza Suhuyini, says President John Dramani Mahama has not ruled out declaring a state of emergency to combat illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

Many stakeholders and anti-galamsey campaigners have called for tougher measures, including the declaration of a state of emergency in mining-prone areas to halt the menace.

President Mahama earlier stated that such a move would be a last resort if all legal options were exhausted without results, a stance that critics said enabled environmental destruction.

Reacting to the concerns on Accra-based TV3’s New Day on Tuesday, September 16, Hamza stressed that government will act decisively if ongoing interventions fail.

“To be fair to them, you cannot use eight months to turn the tide,” he said. “But I can assure you that if, after a year or two, we take stock of our interventions and we are convinced that the only way out at this stage is a declaration of state of emergency, be rest assured that His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama will not shy away from that responsibility.”

He urged campaigners and the public to give the administration time to assess the impact of its policies

“It is erroneous to create an impression as though he’s unwilling to declare a state of emergency. When we get there, this government will do so without hesitation,” he stated.