Denu Circuit Court convicts 10 for illegal fishing, orders proceeds into Consolidated Fund

The Denu Circuit Court in the Volta Region has convicted ten individuals for engaging in illegal fishing and ordered that proceeds from their unlawful activities be paid into the Consolidated Fund.

The case, numbered CC.277/2025, was heard on Thursday, July 31, 2025, before His Honour Joseph Ofosu Behome. The accused — Evans Djanieniiquye Zuatah, Elijah Akrofi Petiafo, Mathias Sappor, Bernard Sappor, Lawoe Odonkor, Edwin Otipeseku, Kwaku Nakan Akorli, Isaiah Okutu, Ebenezer Sappor, and Moses Sagbordzor — all pleaded guilty to charges related to illegal fishing.

Each was fined 50 penalty units on two counts, with a default sentence of one year’s imprisonment per count, to run concurrently. In addition, the court ordered the forfeiture of three fuel generators used in the illegal fishing operation to the State. It further directed the destruction of other seized equipment, including light bulbs, lamp holders, long electrical cables, and seven rubber containers, under the supervision of the Court, Prosecution, and Registrar. The court also ordered that GH¢3,000, representing proceeds from the fish catch, be paid into the Consolidated Fund.

Chief Inspector MacRae Pomevor represented the Republic, with proceedings interpreted in both Ewe and English. Complainants present included Hon. Johnson Agbeko Souzey and Mr. Francis Agbeko Abotsi, Vice Chairman of the Ghana National Canoe Fishermen Council (GNCFC), Volta Region.

The ruling reinforces Ghana’s resolve to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing while safeguarding marine resources for sustainable use.