ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Malawians face soaring prices and joblessness as they head to the polls

By Charles Pensulo in Malawi - RFI
Malawi Photo by Amos GUMULIRA / AFP
TUE, 16 SEP 2025
© Photo by Amos GUMULIRA / AFP

Some 7.2 million Malawians cast ballots  today, Tuesday, in a presidential election dominated by economic concerns, with former president Peter Mutharika leading polls against incumbent Lazarus Chakwera in what could require a runoff if no candidate achieves the required 50 percent threshold.

In Manje township, Blantyre, the presence of political parties is visible everywhere—flags flutter from electrical poles and trees along the roads. As one of Malawi's most densely populated townships, Manje has become a hotspot for rallies and campaign visits over the past two months, with voters now heading to polling stations as the country decides its future leadership.

Economy in crisis

Seventeen candidates are contesting the presidency, but the race has centered on Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), who recent IPOR Malawi polling shows leading with 41 percent support, and Chakwera of the Malawi Congress Party at 31 percent. Other significant candidates include former Reserve Bank Governor Dalitso Kabambe (UTM party), Atupele Muluzi (UDF), and sitting Vice-President Michael Usi.

The election comes as Malawi grapples with severe economic challenges that have dominated campaign messaging.

According to the World Bank, food price inflation has exceeded 20 percent while the kwacha - Malawi's currency -  has lost 44 percent of its value since 2023, leaving a quarter of the country's 23 million citizens facing acute food insecurity.

Most Malawians live below the poverty line in one of the world's poorest countries, heavily dependent on rain-fed agriculture that has been battered by droughts, cyclones, and floods.

High youth unemployment persists, with thousands queuing at immigration offices hoping to work in stronger economies like South Africa.

Prices of essential commodities, including maize, have skyrocketed, and the scarcity of loans on the official market has made sustaining major businesses increasingly difficult.

Malawi's economic crisis pushes prices beyond the reach of struggling population

A tight race

On Saturday, Mutharika held one of his final campaign rallies just hours before the official campaign period ended, addressing jubilant supporters clad in the party's blue colors.

"In 2018, you received me here in large numbers," he told the crowd. "But these numbers are more than in 2018. Your votes should exceed 2019. [This election is] very important because we will choose whether this country should continue going down or improve."

Meanwhile, Chakwera addressed his supporters in the capital, Lilongwe, during his final rally, promising continuity and solutions to pressing economic issues that have dominated voter concerns.

"I have heard your concerns about rising prices, shortages of fuel, and delays in business," he said. "I promise you that the solutions will start from the very day I take the oath again."

This marks only the second election conducted under the 50+1 constitutional threshold established by Malawi's Constitutional Court in 2020, meaning a runoff would be required if no candidate wins an outright majority.

Presidential candidates have historically struggled to cross the 50 percent threshold in Malawi—since 1990, only Bakili Muluzi in 1999 and Bingu wa Mutharika in 2009 achieved outright majorities, according to electoral records.

Voters' verdict

Political scientist Wonderful Mkutche noted that the elections are taking place amid serious economic challenges, including a shortage of foreign exchange.

"Malawians are feeling the pinch of the economy. And that has also made most of the voters or Malawians focus on what the leaders are saying in terms of the economy," he said.

TheMalawi Electoral Commission, which has confirmed all 17 presidential candidates for the ballot, must announce results within eight days of polling unless directed otherwise by a court. Six international observer missions are monitoring the vote to ensure transparency.

Malawi: Protestors take to streets over racist video ridiculing children

As polling day unfolds across the country, from bustling townships like Manje to rural villages, the economic struggles of Malawi remain central to voters' minds, shaping what could be one of the country's most consequential elections in recent memory.

Should a runoff be required, it would place extraordinary demands on the nation's democratic institutions at a time when citizens are most focused on immediate economic relief.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

14 minutes ago

Sept 16: Cedi trades at GHS12.21 per $1 on interbank, GHS12.69 on forex market Sept 16: Cedi trades at GHS12.21 per $1 on interbank, GHS12.69 on forex market

14 minutes ago

Managing Editor of the Herald newspaper, Larry Dogbe Politicians, powerful persons have military-protected galamsey concessions — Dog...

14 minutes ago

Professor Michael Ayamga-Adongo State of emergency won’t stop galamsey — Deputy EPA CEO

14 minutes ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa 'If the presidential jet is not for purpose, let’s sell it and buy a new one' — ...

14 minutes ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Claim Mahama was stranded at UAE airport false, childish propaganda — Ablakwa

14 minutes ago

Former Deputy Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah Charlotte Osei’s removal can’t be a justification for CJ Torkonoo’s removal — Tu...

14 minutes ago

Former Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South and senior New Patriotic Party (NPP) member, Samuel Atta Akyea NPP flagbearer race: GHS4 million development fee a sensible way to raise money ...

14 minutes ago

Executive Director of CDD-Ghana, Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh You now need about $200 million to win a presidential contest in Ghana — CDD-Gha...

16 hours ago

A giant pot containing almost nine tonnes of jollof rice has earned Nigerian chef Hilda Baci a world record. By OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT (AFP) Huge pot of Nigerian jollof rice sets Guinness record

18 hours ago

Over 161,000 chip-embedded passports printed, 122,000 delivered – Ablakwa Over 161,000 chip-embedded passports printed, 122,000 delivered – Ablakwa

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line