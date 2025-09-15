Akoto Royal Family demands respect for Chiefs’ ruling, warns against Adiko defiance

The Akoto Royal Family of the Doku Dzehe stool has called on the people of Tanyigbe to respect the ruling of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, which declared the paramount chieftaincy rotational and awarded the throne to their clan after the death of Togbe Kwasi Adiko V.

At a press conference on Sunday, 14th September 2025, the family condemned what they described as the Adiko family’s “blatant disregard for the rule of law.”

They noted that despite a clear judgment delivered in March 2025, some individuals continue to hold themselves out as paramount chiefs in defiance of the law.

Murphy Akoto, Zikpuitor of Tanyigbe, said the installation and celebration of Mr Roland Adiko as paramount chief in April amounted to contempt of the ruling. He warned that such actions not only undermine judicial authority but also threaten peace and unity in Tanyigbe, describing them as a deliberate attempt to distort history and ignore custom.

On 18th and 19th April 2025, chiefs and supporters organised ceremonies celebrating Roland Adiko as paramount chief, including a re-swearing of allegiance by some divisional chiefs. This was in direct violation of the ruling of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs on 21st March 2025, which declared Mr Adiko’s enstoolment null and void and reaffirmed the rotational system of succession.

The family recounted the long history of paramountcy in Tanyigbe, tracing it back nearly two centuries when succession alternated between the Doku Dzehe of the Anyidoto clan and the Kodi Ayefior of the Kodivi clan. They emphasised that this principle of rotation had been consistently observed and judicially affirmed.

They recalled that after Togbe Kwasi Adiko V reigned for more than six decades until August 2015, the Anyidoto clan exercised its turn by installing Togbe Etoi Kodzo II in April 2017. On the same day, however, Roland Kofi Adiko, son of the late chief, was installed under the stool name Togbega Kodi Adiko VI, creating two claimants and sparking confusion.

The matter was taken to the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, which, after full hearings, ruled decisively in March 2025 that the throne should rotate and that Roland Adiko’s enstoolment was invalid. The Committee affirmed Togbe Etoi Kodzo II as the legitimate paramount chief.

The Akoto family accused the Adiko family of continuing to undermine this ruling by promoting Roland Adiko and even preparing to install a rival Sohefia in September, despite the existence of a duly installed one. “These actions are unacceptable and undermine the very foundations of our justice system,” the family declared.

They urged the Ho Municipal Assembly and the Volta Regional Security Council to intervene to prevent disorder. They also warned that the prolonged conflict has stalled vital development projects in Tanyigbe, including roads, schools, water systems and community centres.

“Self-centred individuals have brought the chieftaincy dispute upon the people,” the statement said, stressing that unity is crucial for development and progress.

While expressing outrage at the conduct of the Adiko family, the Akoto family reiterated their commitment to peace. They thanked their legal team and the “silent majority” of Tanyigbe citizens for their patience, urging them to remain steadfast in defending truth and tradition.

The family also called on respected mediators, including retired military officers, to ensure the Judicial Committee’s ruling is enforced, warning that failure to do so undermines both stability and justice.

In conclusion, they insisted that unity and development can only be achieved by respecting the rule of law and the rotational nature of the stool.

“We will continue to fight for justice, peace and unity in Tanyigbe,” the statement concluded. “The rule of law must be upheld, and those who disregard it must face the consequences.”