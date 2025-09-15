ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 15 Sep 2025 Social News

Hilda Baci sets Guinness World Record with largest serving of Nigerian Jollof rice

  Mon, 15 Sep 2025
Hilda Baci sets Guinness World Record with largest serving of Nigerian Jollof rice

Nigerian celebrity chef Hilda Baci has once again etched her name in culinary history, this time by setting a new Guinness World Record for the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice.

The record was achieved in collaboration with food brand Gino.

Guinness World Records confirmed that the massive dish weighed an astonishing 8,780 kilograms (19,356 lb 9 oz), making it the largest single serving of jollof rice ever prepared. The feat took place in Victoria Island, Lagos, where crowds of food lovers and supporters gathered to witness the moment.

The event was both a celebration of Nigeria’s most iconic dish and a showcase of Baci’s growing influence as one of Africa’s leading culinary figures. It adds to her already impressive achievements, including her globally recognised Guinness World Record attempt for the longest cooking marathon.

Organisers said the record not only reflects Baci’s personal ambition and creativity but also demonstrates the international appeal of Nigerian cuisine. Jollof rice, long regarded as a cultural staple and a point of national pride, continues to win hearts far beyond West Africa.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Police arrest NDC’s Abdul Wahab for threatening Afenyo-Markin, two others in viral video Police arrest NDC’s Abdul Wahab for threatening Afenyo-Markin, two others in vir...

1 hour ago

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Deal to accept deportees from US is just to help 'our brothers and sisters' – Ab...

1 hour ago

Over 70,000 passports backlog cleared, goro boys gone for good – Ablakwa Over 70,000 passports backlog cleared, goro boys' gone for good – Ablakwa

2 hours ago

Hilda Baci sets Guinness World Record with largest serving of Nigerian Jollof rice Hilda Baci sets Guinness World Record with largest serving of Nigerian Jollof ri...

2 hours ago

Ghana will not admit hardened criminals under US deportee deal – Ablakwa Ghana will not admit hardened criminals under US deportee deal – Ablakwa

2 hours ago

President Mahama to address UN General Assembly President Mahama to address UN General Assembly

2 hours ago

Professor Seidu Alidu Mahama Tamale Central by-election: ‘I’ll serve constituents to the best of my ability’ ...

3 hours ago

Over 161,000 chip-embedded passports printed, 122,000 delivered – Ablakwa Over 161,000 chip-embedded passports printed, 122,000 delivered – Ablakwa

3 hours ago

Truck loaded with salt falls off Gbi-Wegbe Bridge Truck loaded with salt falls off Gbi-Wegbe Bridge  

3 hours ago

The record for largest pot of Ghana jollof rice has no holder — GWR throws challengeafter Hilda Bacis attempt in Nigeria "The record for largest pot of Ghana jollof rice has no holder" — GWR throws cha...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line