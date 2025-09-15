Hilda Baci sets Guinness World Record with largest serving of Nigerian Jollof rice

Nigerian celebrity chef Hilda Baci has once again etched her name in culinary history, this time by setting a new Guinness World Record for the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice.

The record was achieved in collaboration with food brand Gino.

Guinness World Records confirmed that the massive dish weighed an astonishing 8,780 kilograms (19,356 lb 9 oz), making it the largest single serving of jollof rice ever prepared. The feat took place in Victoria Island, Lagos, where crowds of food lovers and supporters gathered to witness the moment.

The event was both a celebration of Nigeria’s most iconic dish and a showcase of Baci’s growing influence as one of Africa’s leading culinary figures. It adds to her already impressive achievements, including her globally recognised Guinness World Record attempt for the longest cooking marathon.

Organisers said the record not only reflects Baci’s personal ambition and creativity but also demonstrates the international appeal of Nigerian cuisine. Jollof rice, long regarded as a cultural staple and a point of national pride, continues to win hearts far beyond West Africa.