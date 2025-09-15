ModernGhana logo
Truck loaded with salt falls off Gbi-Wegbe Bridge  

  Mon, 15 Sep 2025
MON, 15 SEP 2025

A Kia truck loaded with ten bags of salt fell off a bridge at Gbi-Wegbe over the River Dayi in the Hohoe Municipality on Saturday, September 13 at about 2200 hours.

Although no fatalities were recorded, two out of four occupants of the truck sustained critical injuries and were rushed to hospital.

Zikpuitor Prosper Hayibor of Gbi-Wegbe, confirming the incident, added that they were notified of the incidents and had to mobilise the rescuers mainly youth of Gbi-Wegbe leading to the rescue of the occupants of the truck.

He said the truck destroyed several barricades along the bridge before falling into the river and called for urgent attention on the bridge.

Zikpuitor Hayibor said the loads and other vital documents on the truck were conveyed to his house which he was keeping safely adding that they were finding it difficult to remove the truck from the river.

Mr Dickson Agbenorwu, a National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Zonal Officer, commended the residents for their timely intervention to save the lives of the occupants.

Mr Raphael Kumaga, the Hohoe Municipal Director, National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the truck had been removed from the river.

The occupants were also responding to treatment.

GNA

