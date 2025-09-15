ModernGhana logo
Accident at Twifo Tongow leaves one dead, six in critical condition 

By Nana Kwame Essel
A tragic accident on the stretch between Twifo Tongow in the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District of the Central Region and Wassa Hemanso in the Wassa East District of the Western Region has claimed one life, leaving six others in critical condition.

According to reports, a KIA Rano truck loaded with cement blocks traveling from Ntafraso to Wassa Hemanso, has its brakes failed while descending from Twifo Tongow.

The vehicle somersaulted, causing the cement blocks to fall on passengers and had one teenager dying instantly, while six others sustained severe injuries.

The Twifo Praso Fire Service responded swiftly, cutting through the mangled vehicle to rescue the trapped victims who were rushed to the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District Hospital.

The Twifo Praso Police have also intervened, confirming the incident and launching investigations into the cause of the crash.

GNA

