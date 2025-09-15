ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana will not admit hardened criminals under US deportee deal – Ablakwa

  Mon, 15 Sep 2025
Social News Ghana will not admit hardened criminals under US deportee deal – Ablakwa
MON, 15 SEP 2025

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has assured Ghanaians that the country will not accept convicted or hardened criminals under its new understanding with the United States to receive deported West Africans.

He explained that every individual proposed for relocation will undergo rigorous, independent background checks before entry is granted, to guarantee that no deportee poses a security threat.

Mr. Ablakwa’s clarification follows President John Dramani Mahama’s announcement at a September 10, 2025 media engagement that Ghana had agreed to admit a limited number of West African deportees, fourteen of whom have already arrived.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Monday, the Foreign Minister said the decision was rooted in humanitarian and Pan-African principles, given the dire conditions in which many deportees were being held abroad.

“The Government of Ghana took the principled and humanitarian decision to accept the limited number of West African nationals deported from the United States under exceptional circumstances, in line with Ghana's long-standing Pan-African ideals and unwavering commitment to regional solidarity,” he stated.

He stressed that strict safeguards were in place to protect Ghana’s national security.

“The background of those the US intends to deport will first be scrutinised to satisfy ourselves that they do not pose any threat to the security of our country and cannot harm our citizens. We have put in place strict measures to ensure that convicted hardened criminals cannot be brought into our country under this understanding,” he added.

Mr. Ablakwa also dismissed speculation that Ghana was benefiting financially from the agreement. He made clear that the arrangement was approved at Cabinet level, vetted by the Attorney General, and based solely on humanitarian grounds.

“Ghana has not received any money, compensation, or material gain from this understanding. Our position is based solely on humanitarian considerations and principles,” he clarified.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Police arrest NDC’s Abdul Wahab for threatening Afenyo-Markin, two others in viral video Police arrest NDC’s Abdul Wahab for threatening Afenyo-Markin, two others in vir...

1 hour ago

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Deal to accept deportees from US is just to help 'our brothers and sisters' – Ab...

1 hour ago

Over 70,000 passports backlog cleared, goro boys gone for good – Ablakwa Over 70,000 passports backlog cleared, goro boys' gone for good – Ablakwa

2 hours ago

Hilda Baci sets Guinness World Record with largest serving of Nigerian Jollof rice Hilda Baci sets Guinness World Record with largest serving of Nigerian Jollof ri...

2 hours ago

Ghana will not admit hardened criminals under US deportee deal – Ablakwa Ghana will not admit hardened criminals under US deportee deal – Ablakwa

2 hours ago

President Mahama to address UN General Assembly President Mahama to address UN General Assembly

2 hours ago

Professor Seidu Alidu Mahama Tamale Central by-election: ‘I’ll serve constituents to the best of my ability’ ...

3 hours ago

Over 161,000 chip-embedded passports printed, 122,000 delivered – Ablakwa Over 161,000 chip-embedded passports printed, 122,000 delivered – Ablakwa

3 hours ago

Truck loaded with salt falls off Gbi-Wegbe Bridge Truck loaded with salt falls off Gbi-Wegbe Bridge  

3 hours ago

The record for largest pot of Ghana jollof rice has no holder — GWR throws challengeafter Hilda Bacis attempt in Nigeria "The record for largest pot of Ghana jollof rice has no holder" — GWR throws cha...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line