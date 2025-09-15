Ghana will not admit hardened criminals under US deportee deal – Ablakwa

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has assured Ghanaians that the country will not accept convicted or hardened criminals under its new understanding with the United States to receive deported West Africans.

He explained that every individual proposed for relocation will undergo rigorous, independent background checks before entry is granted, to guarantee that no deportee poses a security threat.

Mr. Ablakwa’s clarification follows President John Dramani Mahama’s announcement at a September 10, 2025 media engagement that Ghana had agreed to admit a limited number of West African deportees, fourteen of whom have already arrived.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Monday, the Foreign Minister said the decision was rooted in humanitarian and Pan-African principles, given the dire conditions in which many deportees were being held abroad.

“The Government of Ghana took the principled and humanitarian decision to accept the limited number of West African nationals deported from the United States under exceptional circumstances, in line with Ghana's long-standing Pan-African ideals and unwavering commitment to regional solidarity,” he stated.

He stressed that strict safeguards were in place to protect Ghana’s national security.

“The background of those the US intends to deport will first be scrutinised to satisfy ourselves that they do not pose any threat to the security of our country and cannot harm our citizens. We have put in place strict measures to ensure that convicted hardened criminals cannot be brought into our country under this understanding,” he added.

Mr. Ablakwa also dismissed speculation that Ghana was benefiting financially from the agreement. He made clear that the arrangement was approved at Cabinet level, vetted by the Attorney General, and based solely on humanitarian grounds.

“Ghana has not received any money, compensation, or material gain from this understanding. Our position is based solely on humanitarian considerations and principles,” he clarified.