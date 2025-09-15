Foreign Affairs Ministry launches design contest for Ghana’s embassies abroad

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has unveiled a nationwide architectural competition to select a single design model for Ghana’s embassies and high commissions worldwide.

The initiative stems from President John Dramani Mahama’s directive to end the country’s heavy dependence on rented diplomatic premises abroad, which costs the state millions of dollars each year.

“Ghana cannot continue spending a staggering $15 million or more every year on renting properties abroad for our diplomatic use,” President Mahama declared last week while swearing in 18 new High Commissioners and Ambassadors at the Jubilee House.

At the Government Accountability Series briefing in Accra on Monday, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced that the contest would produce a blueprint known as “Ghana House,” forming a key pillar of the Strategic Transition from Renting to Infrastructure Development (STRIDE) policy recently approved by Cabinet.

He explained that Cabinet has already endorsed the policy, appointed a transaction adviser, prepared standard designs, and opened talks with funding partners to begin building permanent missions.

According to Mr. Ablakwa, the design contest will run from September 15 to November 14 and is open to all Ghanaian architects, from recent graduates to seasoned professionals. The winning design will serve as the standard for diplomatic chanceries and residences worldwide, embodying Ghana’s cultural identity while reducing long-term costs.

He further revealed that Ghana has secured land donations in 23 countries for diplomatic purposes but risks losing them if they remain undeveloped.

“It cannot be prudent to hold lands in these 23 countries and at the same time continue paying exorbitant rent for decades,” the minister warned.

Mr. Ablakwa added that the Ministry of Finance, in partnership with a transaction adviser and a consortium of banks, is working to secure transparent financing for the projects. He stressed that the open competition marks a departure from past practices in which major state projects were handed to a single architect without wider participation.