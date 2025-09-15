ModernGhana logo
Tamale Central by-election: ‘I’ll serve constituents to the best of my ability’ — NDC PC promises

NDC Professor Seidu Alidu Mahama
MON, 15 SEP 2025
Professor Seidu Alidu Mahama

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the upcoming Tamale Central by-election, Professor Seidu Alidu Mahama, has pledged to work diligently for his constituents if elected Member of Parliament.

The by-election, scheduled for September 30, follows the death of sitting MP Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, who perished in a helicopter crash with seven others on August 6.

The New Patriotic Party and other parties have withdrawn from the race in honour of the late MP, leaving Prof. Seidu Mahama unopposed.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based TV3, Prof. Seidu Mahama underscored the need for participatory governance and promised to represent the diverse interests of the largely urban constituency.

The lawmaker hopeful said his focus will be on human development, expanding education, and creating employment opportunities for the youth.

“I think politics is about service. So to the best of my ability, I want to serve the people and one of the ways I want to do it is to make governance at the grassroot level more participatory,” he stated.

The former Head of Political Science Department at the University of Ghana also revealed plans to institute a scholarship scheme in memory of his predecessor and to boost job creation by collaborating with vocational institutions and industry partners.

He noted that many educated young people remain unemployed while others with skills need capital support to start businesses.

“One of my key things is to strengthen access to education at the constituency level by instituting a scholarship scheme, which I will name after the late minister, the Honorable Murtala Mohammed Education Fund,” he explained.

The NDC candidate further said he would strengthen the party’s branch structures to empower local leaders to support both party activities and community needs.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

