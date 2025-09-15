Nadowli-Kaleo DCE reaffirms commitment to development, appeals for urgent investment

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Nadowli-Kaleo, Hon. Mary Haruna, has reiterated her firm commitment to accelerating the district’s development agenda, with particular focus on infrastructure, healthcare, education, and youth empowerment.

In an interview, Hon. Haruna disclosed that her office is working closely with the Regional Coordinating Council and central government to prioritize the construction and rehabilitation of feeder roads. While acknowledging that some reshaping and spot improvements are underway, she stressed that a comprehensive investment in the district’s road network is urgently required to ease transportation and improve access to markets, schools, and health facilities.

The DCE highlighted the district’s pressing challenges, including poor road infrastructure, growing youth unemployment, stalled health projects, and difficulties in sustaining quality education across communities.

To address youth unemployment, she said the Assembly is collaborating with key government flagship initiatives such as YouStart and the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), while also supporting local vocational training and agriculture-based job creation schemes.

On healthcare, Hon. Haruna revealed that the Assembly is partnering with the Ghana Health Service to complete abandoned Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds, deploy health workers to underserved areas, and strengthen the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to ensure affordable healthcare delivery.

She further reaffirmed her commitment to education, emphasizing efforts to ensure the timely supply of teaching and learning materials, upgrade classroom infrastructure, and support community-led teacher motivation initiatives to improve academic outcomes.

Appealing for urgent interventions, Hon. Haruna called on government, development partners, and private investors to channel resources into road infrastructure, healthcare facilities, and livelihood empowerment programs, noting that such investments are critical to improving the well-being of the people of Nadowli-Kaleo.