"The record for largest pot of Ghana jollof rice has no holder" — GWR throws challenge after Hilda Baci's attempt in Nigeria

MON, 15 SEP 2025

The Guinness World Records (GWR) has revealed that there is a category for the largest serving of Ghanaian-style jollof rice, but no one has attempted it yet.

In a news update published on Monday, September 15, the organisation threw a challenge to Ghanaians after Nigerian chef Hilda Baci cooked her way back into the record books with the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice.

“Will someone from Ghana hit back with their own record attempt?” GWR asked, adding, “There is a record for largest serving of Ghanaian style jollof rice but it currently has no holder.”

Hilda Baci, whose full name is Hilda Bassey, prepared a massive 8,780 kg (19,356 lb 9 oz) of jollof rice last Friday in Victoria Island, Lagos, alongside food brand Gino Nigeria.

The event drew thousands of spectators who were served with the food after the event.

Rules for the attempt required strict ingredient measurements.

Hilda used 4,000 kg of washed basmati rice, making up at least 80% of the total weight, along with 164 kg of fresh goat meat, 220 kg of Gino Asun & peppered chicken cubes, and 600 kg of her own jollof pepper mix.

It took nine hours of cooking and about 1,200 kg of gas to produce 16,600 plates of the dish, all of which were served without waste, per the requirement.

Jollof rice is a popular West African dish that fuels a long-running rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria over who makes it best.

Hilda previously captured global attention in May 2023 when she set the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual) with a time of 93 hours 11 minutes—a record later broken twice.

Alan Fisher from Ireland first broke it after cooking for 119 hr 57 min 16 sec in October 2023 and in recent times, Evette Quoibia from Australia, who cooked for 140 hr 11 min 11 sec in February 2024.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

