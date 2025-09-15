ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bono Minister embarks on familiarization tour; urges Chiefs to use customs, laws in disputes resolutions

By Imoro T Ayibani
Regional News Mr. Joseph Addae Akwaboa, the Regional Minister
MON, 15 SEP 2025
Mr. Joseph Addae Akwaboa, the Regional Minister

Bono Regional Minister, Mr. Joseph Addae Akwaboa, has begun a familiarization tour of the region to engage chiefs and residents in discussions aimed at promoting development, addressing local needs, and strengthening collaboration between government officials and community members.

His first stop was at the Dormaa Palace, where he appealed to chiefs and kingmakers to strictly adhere to traditions, customs, and legal frameworks in resolving chieftaincy disputes, particularly during the enstoolment of new chiefs. He warned that recurring disputes drain resources earmarked for development and hinder progress in the region.

Mr. Akwaboa noted that conflicts often arise when stools become vacant, with heightened tensions among contenders creating factions that sometimes escalate into violent clashes, leading to injuries, destruction of property, and even loss of lives. Addressing a durbar of chiefs and residents at Wamfie in the Dormaa East District, he repeated his call for peace and unity, stressing the importance of collective support to lobby for development projects.

"I will plead with the chiefs and kingmakers to use traditions, customs, and the available laws in the processes of enstooling new chiefs when seats become vacant," he urged.

The Minister expressed concern over increasing security threats posed by such disputes, citing hotspots in Sunyani, Berekum, Wenchi, Badu, Japekrom/Drobo, Fiapre, and particularly Sampa in the Jaman North District. He cautioned that these conflicts undermine the peace, stability, and development of the region.

On government interventions, Mr. Akwaboa highlighted policies such as the "No Stress Fees" initiative, "Mahama Care," and the "Akoko Nkitikitin" programme, designed to provide relief and create jobs for the people.

Touching on infrastructure, he announced that construction would soon begin on the 36-kilometer Alaska outer ring road in Sunyani, as well as the Sunyani-Ntotroso, Kyeremasu-Gambia, and Dormaa-Nkrantwanta roads. He also assured residents of the government’s plan to establish 24-hour economy market centres equipped with police and fire stations, clinics, and schools.

The Minister further warned illegal miners in Amasu, Aboabo, Akwamu, Wamfie, and Kyeremansu within the Dormaa Traditional Area to stop their activities or face arrest. He cautioned chiefs not to intervene when such miners are apprehended, stressing the dangers of environmental destruction and water pollution caused by galamsey.

Speaking on behalf of the Paramount Chief of Dormaa, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, Dormaa Twafohene and Kofiasuahene, Barimah Twumasi Bekoe, reminded government of the late President John Evans Atta Mills’ pledge to establish a university in Dormaa. He noted that 2,000 acres of land had already been allocated and appealed to President John Mahama to fulfil that promise. He also called for support to revive the poultry sector to create jobs for the youth.

The Minister’s tour provided him the opportunity to assess key developmental needs in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and job creation, while also reinforcing the government’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and responsive governance.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Mrs Efua Ghartey GBA President rejects 'selectivity' criticism

2 hours ago

A giant pot containing almost nine tonnes of jollof rice has earned Nigerian chef Hilda Baci a world record. By OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT (AFP) Huge pot of Nigerian jollof rice sets Guinness record

2 hours ago

Police arrest NDC’s Abdul Wahab for threatening Afenyo-Markin, two others in viral video Police arrest NDC’s Abdul Wahab for threatening Afenyo-Markin, two others in vir...

2 hours ago

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Deal to accept deportees from US is just to help 'our brothers and sisters' – Ab...

2 hours ago

Over 70,000 passports backlog cleared, goro boys gone for good – Ablakwa Over 70,000 passports backlog cleared, goro boys' gone for good – Ablakwa

3 hours ago

Hilda Baci sets Guinness World Record with largest serving of Nigerian Jollof rice Hilda Baci sets Guinness World Record with largest serving of Nigerian Jollof ri...

3 hours ago

Ghana will not admit hardened criminals under US deportee deal – Ablakwa Ghana will not admit hardened criminals under US deportee deal – Ablakwa

3 hours ago

President Mahama to address UN General Assembly President Mahama to address UN General Assembly

3 hours ago

Professor Seidu Alidu Mahama Tamale Central by-election: ‘I’ll serve constituents to the best of my ability’ ...

4 hours ago

Over 161,000 chip-embedded passports printed, 122,000 delivered – Ablakwa Over 161,000 chip-embedded passports printed, 122,000 delivered – Ablakwa

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line