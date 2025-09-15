Bono Minister embarks on familiarization tour; urges Chiefs to use customs, laws in disputes resolutions

Bono Regional Minister, Mr. Joseph Addae Akwaboa, has begun a familiarization tour of the region to engage chiefs and residents in discussions aimed at promoting development, addressing local needs, and strengthening collaboration between government officials and community members.

His first stop was at the Dormaa Palace, where he appealed to chiefs and kingmakers to strictly adhere to traditions, customs, and legal frameworks in resolving chieftaincy disputes, particularly during the enstoolment of new chiefs. He warned that recurring disputes drain resources earmarked for development and hinder progress in the region.

Mr. Akwaboa noted that conflicts often arise when stools become vacant, with heightened tensions among contenders creating factions that sometimes escalate into violent clashes, leading to injuries, destruction of property, and even loss of lives. Addressing a durbar of chiefs and residents at Wamfie in the Dormaa East District, he repeated his call for peace and unity, stressing the importance of collective support to lobby for development projects.

"I will plead with the chiefs and kingmakers to use traditions, customs, and the available laws in the processes of enstooling new chiefs when seats become vacant," he urged.

The Minister expressed concern over increasing security threats posed by such disputes, citing hotspots in Sunyani, Berekum, Wenchi, Badu, Japekrom/Drobo, Fiapre, and particularly Sampa in the Jaman North District. He cautioned that these conflicts undermine the peace, stability, and development of the region.

On government interventions, Mr. Akwaboa highlighted policies such as the "No Stress Fees" initiative, "Mahama Care," and the "Akoko Nkitikitin" programme, designed to provide relief and create jobs for the people.

Touching on infrastructure, he announced that construction would soon begin on the 36-kilometer Alaska outer ring road in Sunyani, as well as the Sunyani-Ntotroso, Kyeremasu-Gambia, and Dormaa-Nkrantwanta roads. He also assured residents of the government’s plan to establish 24-hour economy market centres equipped with police and fire stations, clinics, and schools.

The Minister further warned illegal miners in Amasu, Aboabo, Akwamu, Wamfie, and Kyeremansu within the Dormaa Traditional Area to stop their activities or face arrest. He cautioned chiefs not to intervene when such miners are apprehended, stressing the dangers of environmental destruction and water pollution caused by galamsey.

Speaking on behalf of the Paramount Chief of Dormaa, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, Dormaa Twafohene and Kofiasuahene, Barimah Twumasi Bekoe, reminded government of the late President John Evans Atta Mills’ pledge to establish a university in Dormaa. He noted that 2,000 acres of land had already been allocated and appealed to President John Mahama to fulfil that promise. He also called for support to revive the poultry sector to create jobs for the youth.

The Minister’s tour provided him the opportunity to assess key developmental needs in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and job creation, while also reinforcing the government’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and responsive governance.