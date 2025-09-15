'Loading boy' jailed 18 months for stealing chicken meat at Adehyeman Market

A 21-year-old ‘loading boy’ has been jailed 18 months by the Kwadaso Circuit Court in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti Region for stealing six boxes of chicken meat at Adehyeman Market in Kumasi.

Kwabena Manu pleaded guilty to the charge of stealing and was convicted on his own plea.

Police Chief Inspector David Opoku Kwabi, prosecuting, told the court presided by Mr. Jephthah Appau that, the complainant, Gifty Zaan, was a Kumasi-Afrancho-based trader, while the convict was a Kejetia loading boy.

He said, on September 8, this year, at about 9:00 hours, the complainant was looking for a vehicle to transport her six boxes of chicken valued at GHc 2,100 from Adehyeman Market to Afrancho.

He explained that the convict approached and pretended to help her by collecting four of the boxes to send same to Afrancho Trotro Station.

The prosecution explained further that complainant Zaan turned to pick up the two remaining boxes to follow the convict but could not trace him until the evening.

She demanded to have the boxes of meat, but the convict could not show its whereabouts.

He was also unable to give any reasonable explanation and so he was arrested and handed over to the Suame police.

Prosecution said, after further investigations the convict was charged and brought before the court.

GNA