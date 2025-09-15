ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 15 Sep 2025 Crime & Punishment

'Loading boy' jailed 18 months for stealing chicken meat at Adehyeman Market

  Mon, 15 Sep 2025
Loading boy jailed 18 months for stealing chickenmeat at Adehyeman Market

A 21-year-old ‘loading boy’ has been jailed 18 months by the Kwadaso Circuit Court in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti Region for stealing six boxes of chicken meat at Adehyeman Market in Kumasi.

Kwabena Manu pleaded guilty to the charge of stealing and was convicted on his own plea.

Police Chief Inspector David Opoku Kwabi, prosecuting, told the court presided by Mr. Jephthah Appau that, the complainant, Gifty Zaan, was a Kumasi-Afrancho-based trader, while the convict was a Kejetia loading boy.

He said, on September 8, this year, at about 9:00 hours, the complainant was looking for a vehicle to transport her six boxes of chicken valued at GHc 2,100 from Adehyeman Market to Afrancho.

He explained that the convict approached and pretended to help her by collecting four of the boxes to send same to Afrancho Trotro Station.

The prosecution explained further that complainant Zaan turned to pick up the two remaining boxes to follow the convict but could not trace him until the evening.

She demanded to have the boxes of meat, but the convict could not show its whereabouts.

He was also unable to give any reasonable explanation and so he was arrested and handed over to the Suame police.

Prosecution said, after further investigations the convict was charged and brought before the court.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

12 minutes ago

Police arrest NDC’s Abdul Wahab for threatening Afenyo-Markin, two others in viral video Police arrest NDC’s Abdul Wahab for threatening Afenyo-Markin, two others in vir...

15 minutes ago

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Deal to accept deportees from US is just to help 'our brothers and sisters' – Ab...

15 minutes ago

Over 70,000 passports backlog cleared, goro boys gone for good – Ablakwa Over 70,000 passports backlog cleared, goro boys' gone for good – Ablakwa

37 minutes ago

Hilda Baci sets Guinness World Record with largest serving of Nigerian Jollof rice Hilda Baci sets Guinness World Record with largest serving of Nigerian Jollof ri...

37 minutes ago

Ghana will not admit hardened criminals under US deportee deal – Ablakwa Ghana will not admit hardened criminals under US deportee deal – Ablakwa

37 minutes ago

President Mahama to address UN General Assembly President Mahama to address UN General Assembly

39 minutes ago

Professor Seidu Alidu Mahama Tamale Central by-election: ‘I’ll serve constituents to the best of my ability’ ...

2 hours ago

Over 161,000 chip-embedded passports printed, 122,000 delivered – Ablakwa Over 161,000 chip-embedded passports printed, 122,000 delivered – Ablakwa

2 hours ago

Truck loaded with salt falls off Gbi-Wegbe Bridge Truck loaded with salt falls off Gbi-Wegbe Bridge  

2 hours ago

The record for largest pot of Ghana jollof rice has no holder — GWR throws challengeafter Hilda Bacis attempt in Nigeria "The record for largest pot of Ghana jollof rice has no holder" — GWR throws cha...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line