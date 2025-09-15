ModernGhana logo
Central Region: FDA sensitises public on food safety precautions

By Samuel Ackon II Contributor
Health Central Region: FDA sensitises public on food safety precautions
MON, 15 SEP 2025

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations and Environmental Health Officials, has organised a week-long programme in Cape Coast to commemorate World Food Safety Day (WFSD).

This year’s celebration, held under the theme “Food Safety: Science in Action,” brought together street food vendors, market women, traders, teachers and students. Participants were educated on essential food safety practices such as maintaining personal hygiene, separating food from non-food items, cooking and reheating food thoroughly, keeping hot foods hot and cold foods cold, and using safe ingredients from clean sources.

Ms. Fransisca Abena Asubonteng Anokye, Central Regional Head of the FDA, described the celebration as timely, noting that it raised awareness and inspired collective action to prevent, detect and manage food-borne diseases. She stressed that food safety is key to preventing illnesses linked to unsafe food consumption and called on food handlers to strictly observe proper hygiene and sanitation to ensure the availability of safe, wholesome and nutritious food.

According to her, WFSD serves as a global call to action for governments, the private sector, civil society, United Nations agencies and the public to prioritise food safety. She expressed concern that food-borne diseases continue to cause significant ill-health among vulnerable groups, particularly those with limited knowledge and resources to guarantee the safety of their meals.

Ms. Anokye reminded the public of their shared responsibility in ensuring food safety, assuring that the FDA will continue to monitor standards across the country. She urged consumers to always check expiry dates on products and report expired goods to the nearest FDA office rather than taking the law into their own hands.

She further advised teachers to ensure that meals provided to schoolchildren are prepared by certified food handlers under hygienic conditions, emphasising that protecting children’s health is a collective duty.

