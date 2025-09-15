President Mahama to address UN General Assembly

President John Dramani Mahama will deliver Ghana’s national statement at the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 25, 2025.

Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced at the Government Accountability Series in Accra on Monday, September 15, that the President has been scheduled as the 12th speaker during the Assembly’s high-level week.

This year’s session, which runs from September 22 to 30, is themed “Better Together, 80 Years and More for Peace, Development and Human Rights.”

While in New York, President Mahama will hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders, including the presidents of South Africa, South Korea and Sudan, the Emir of Qatar, the Crown Prince of Kuwait, and the prime ministers of The Netherlands, Austria, Ukraine and Suriname.

In addition, he will host two high-level side events in line with his African Union leadership roles. On September 24, he will lead a session on Africa’s financial sovereignty as AU Champion for African Financial Institutions. The following day, Ghana will co-host with Senegal a session on reparatory justice, reflecting his role as AU Champion for Reparatory Justice.

President Mahama is also expected to formally deposit the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons during his engagements.

Highlighting Ghana’s growing influence in continental affairs, Mr Ablakwa noted the recent election of three Ghanaians to senior AU positions: Ambassador Macharia Kamau as Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, Ambassador Genevieve Aheto to the AU Commission on International Law, and Mr Kwame Edem Senanu to the AU Advisory Board Against Corruption.

He added that Ghana’s lobbying secured further appointments for Dr Delese Mimi Darko as the first Director-General of the African Medicines Agency and Dr Oduro Osae to the UN Committee of Experts on Public Administration.

Mr Ablakwa recalled that Ghana also demonstrated its regional leadership earlier this year by hosting the launch of the 50th anniversary of ECOWAS in Accra on April 22, 2025.