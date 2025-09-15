ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana Maritime Authority completes Western Region tour

By Margaret Adjeley Sowah, ISD II Contributor
General News Ghana Maritime Authority completes Western Region tour
MON, 15 SEP 2025

The Governing Board of the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) has successfully completed a three-day working tour of the Western Region, aimed at strengthening maritime security and safety.

The delegation, led by the Board Chair, Madam Jemilat Jawulaa Mahamah, included Deputy Minister for Transport Ms. Dorcas Affo-Toffey and Director-General Dr. Kamal-Deen Ali.

During the tour, the delegation engaged with key stakeholders and partner agencies in Takoradi, Axim, and Jomoro. The visit included site inspections and productive discussions focused on enhancing collaboration and resource sharing among various maritime entities.

Concerns raised by the Marine Police and local communities were addressed during the engagement, with the GMA assuring stakeholders that their requests would be given careful consideration.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Kadjebi NHIS Scheme Managers office barricaded by NDC Youth Organizer Kadjebi NHIS Scheme Manager's office barricaded by NDC Youth Organizer

2 hours ago

Court grants Abronye DC GH¢50,000 bail with no justification Court grants Abronye DC GH¢50,000 bail with no justification

2 hours ago

Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama Cedi remains strongest globally, appreciating by about 21% as of September 12 — ...

2 hours ago

Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama Ghana records $6.2 billion trade surplus in 8 months — BoG Governor

3 hours ago

Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku Mahama government has delivered only 30% of 2025 budget promises – Dr. Razak Koj...

3 hours ago

Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin Civil revolt awaits us if we fail as political actors — Afenyo-Markin warns

3 hours ago

Bolga Technical Institute riot: We should be ruthless — Education Minister orders tough sanctions Bolga Technical Institute riot: "We should be ruthless" — Education Minister ord...

3 hours ago

Ghana to reopen Embassy in Iran after three-month closure – Ablakwa Ghana to reopen Embassy in Iran after three-month closure – Ablakwa

3 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer of St. Andrews Group of Schools & Companies, Richard Kofi Asiedu GTEC orders St. Andrews Group of Schools and Companies CEO to stop using ‘Doctor...

4 hours ago

GBA failed to speak up during removal of CHRAJ, EC Bosses by Akufo-Addos govt; be voice of reason not politics – Ayine 'GBA failed to speak up during removal of CHRAJ, EC Bosses by Akufo-Addo's gov't...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line