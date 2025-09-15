Ghana Maritime Authority completes Western Region tour

The Governing Board of the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) has successfully completed a three-day working tour of the Western Region, aimed at strengthening maritime security and safety.
The delegation, led by the Board Chair, Madam Jemilat Jawulaa Mahamah, included Deputy Minister for Transport Ms. Dorcas Affo-Toffey and Director-General Dr. Kamal-Deen Ali.
During the tour, the delegation engaged with key stakeholders and partner agencies in Takoradi, Axim, and Jomoro. The visit included site inspections and productive discussions focused on enhancing collaboration and resource sharing among various maritime entities.
Concerns raised by the Marine Police and local communities were addressed during the engagement, with the GMA assuring stakeholders that their requests would be given careful consideration.