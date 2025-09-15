ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Works and Housing Deputy Minister calls for paradigm shift in building practices

By Margaret Adjeley Sowah, ISD II Contributor
Social News Works and Housing Deputy Minister calls for paradigm shift in building practices
MON, 15 SEP 2025

The Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, Madam Gizella Tetteh Agbotui has opened the International Building/Infrastructure and Investment Conference with a call for a paradigm shift in building practices.

In her opening remarks last Friday at the Accra International Conference Centre, she highlighted the importance of undertaking infrastructural projects designed to withstand shocks, minimize environmental impact, enhance social equity, and deliver long-term value for money.

Madam Agbotui emphasized the critical role of collaboration among industry players to realize this vision. She stated that such collaboration would be essential for addressing the complex challenges of the 21st century.

The Deputy Minister also called for an enabling policy and regulatory environment, access to knowledge, innovation, and platforms for dialogue among stakeholders.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Kadjebi NHIS Scheme Managers office barricaded by NDC Youth Organizer Kadjebi NHIS Scheme Manager's office barricaded by NDC Youth Organizer

2 hours ago

Court grants Abronye DC GH¢50,000 bail with no justification Court grants Abronye DC GH¢50,000 bail with no justification

2 hours ago

Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama Cedi remains strongest globally, appreciating by about 21% as of September 12 — ...

2 hours ago

Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama Ghana records $6.2 billion trade surplus in 8 months — BoG Governor

3 hours ago

Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku Mahama government has delivered only 30% of 2025 budget promises – Dr. Razak Koj...

3 hours ago

Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin Civil revolt awaits us if we fail as political actors — Afenyo-Markin warns

3 hours ago

Bolga Technical Institute riot: We should be ruthless — Education Minister orders tough sanctions Bolga Technical Institute riot: "We should be ruthless" — Education Minister ord...

3 hours ago

Ghana to reopen Embassy in Iran after three-month closure – Ablakwa Ghana to reopen Embassy in Iran after three-month closure – Ablakwa

3 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer of St. Andrews Group of Schools & Companies, Richard Kofi Asiedu GTEC orders St. Andrews Group of Schools and Companies CEO to stop using ‘Doctor...

4 hours ago

GBA failed to speak up during removal of CHRAJ, EC Bosses by Akufo-Addos govt; be voice of reason not politics – Ayine 'GBA failed to speak up during removal of CHRAJ, EC Bosses by Akufo-Addo's gov't...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line