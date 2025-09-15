Works and Housing Deputy Minister calls for paradigm shift in building practices

The Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, Madam Gizella Tetteh Agbotui has opened the International Building/Infrastructure and Investment Conference with a call for a paradigm shift in building practices.
In her opening remarks last Friday at the Accra International Conference Centre, she highlighted the importance of undertaking infrastructural projects designed to withstand shocks, minimize environmental impact, enhance social equity, and deliver long-term value for money.
Madam Agbotui emphasized the critical role of collaboration among industry players to realize this vision. She stated that such collaboration would be essential for addressing the complex challenges of the 21st century.
The Deputy Minister also called for an enabling policy and regulatory environment, access to knowledge, innovation, and platforms for dialogue among stakeholders.