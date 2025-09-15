ModernGhana logo
Kadjebi NHIS Scheme Manager's office barricaded by NDC Youth Organizer

  Mon, 15 Sep 2025
MON, 15 SEP 2025

The office of the Scheme Manager of the Kadjebi District Office of the National Health Insurance Scheme’s (NHIS) was on Monday morning, September 15, 2025, barricaded by a group of individuals.

The group was led by Mr. Sampson Quarshiga, the Youth Organizer of the Akan Constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The group mounted the protest at approximately 0738 hours, expressing strong opposition to the appointment of Mr. Emmanuel Klu as the new District Scheme Manager.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr. Quarshiga stated that Mr. Klu was unqualified for the role and alleged that the party hierarchy was not consulted before the appointment was made.

He argued that there are more competent individuals within the NDC, who could have been appointed to the position.

“There are more qualified persons within the party, who deserve this position,” Mr. Quarshiga asserted.

In response, Mr. Emmanuel Klu told GNA that the role of Scheme Manager does not follow the same appointment criteria as the District Chief Executive (DCE) position, where ethnicity, geographical location and political considerations are typically factored in.

“There are no specific criteria for the Scheme Manager position. Appointments in Hohoe, Biakoye, and Nkwanta South were similar to mine,” Mr. Klu explained.

Mr. Klu, who also serves as the Director of Elections for the Akan NDC, said he officially assumed office on Thursday, September 11, just four days before the protest took place.

GNA

