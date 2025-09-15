UNDP, KAIPTC mark closure of Accra Initiative Project

The Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and with support from the Government of Japan, has officially concluded the project “Support to strengthen capacities for promoting efficiency in the implementation of the Accra Initiative (AI) in West Africa and the Sahel.”

The project’s closure was marked by the convening of its 2nd and final Project Steering Committee meeting in Accra, bringing together representatives of government, security institutions, civil society, and partners.

The 18-month project, launched in May 2024, was designed to strengthen collaboration among security actors and civil society across the seven Accra Initiative member states including Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Mali, Niger, , and Togo and Nigeria as an observer state in preventing terrorism and violent extremism. It also sought to enhance awareness of the Accra Initiative and promote community security initiatives to address the growing threats of instability in the region.

Since inception, the project has delivered a series of strategic activities, including consultative visits to Nigeria, Mali, and Côte d’Ivoire; field research in Tamale (Ghana) and Lomé (Togo); the design of a training package in English and French; two capacity-building courses in Accra and Bamako; and a regional seminar in Nigeria. It also facilitated high-level engagements with Japanese officials on women, youth, peace, and security.

These interventions have contributed to building critical skills, fostering networks, and strengthening resilience among security actors and civil society in the seven countries.

At the final Steering Committee and project closure, UNDP Ghana’s Deputy Resident Representative, Shaima Hussein, stressed the urgency of continued collaboration:

“The Sahel has become the epicenter of global terrorism, recording nearly half of all terrorism deaths in 2024. Collaborative action among countries in the region is urgently needed to prevent spill-over effects and to strengthen community security.”

Air Commodore David A. Akrong, Acting Commandant of KAIPTC, highlighted the Centre’s pride in steering the initiative:

“At KAIPTC, we are proud to partner with UNDP and the Government of Japan to strengthen regional security. This closure reflects our collective commitment to move from talk to action building skills, creating stronger networks, and working together to make our communities safer and more resilient.”

For his part, the Ambassador of Japan to Ghana, H.E. Mr. Hiroshi Yoshimoto, reaffirmed Japan’s continued support: “As this project comes to a close, we are excited about the foundation laid for lasting peace and security in West Africa and the Sahel. The Accra Initiative has proven that with strong partnerships, we can build resilient institutions and communities. Japan is proud to have supported this journey and remains committed to sustaining these gains.”

The Steering Committee and closure event provided a platform to take stock of progress while looking ahead to sustaining momentum. With the Sahel now accounting for 50% of global terrorism deaths, partners emphasized that collective security action, community resilience, and regional cooperation remain urgent priorities.