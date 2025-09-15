Respectfully, Mr President, it’s too little too late: You’ve left the clamorous Kevin Taylor off the hook!

I was taken aback when I heard President Mahama during his recent meet the press, evocatively stressing that in the near future, the authors of hate speech and incitement on the social media shall be found and brought to book through their IP addresses.

In Ghana, and Africa as a whole, our conducts are mostly guided by the majoritarian African culture of respect, so it is quite alarming when some clamorous brats like Kevin Taylor would hide behind the social media and preach hate speech and incitement and abuse all sorts of people, including the Asantehene, the Akyemhene, the Volta chiefs, the Fante chiefs, amongst others, without any stiff punishment.

That being said, the authorities still have the chance to strike back and give the impenitent Kevin Taylor his comeuppance for the evaluated sins of the past.

The strident Kevin Taylor has consistently been trampling upon the living, the dead, the spirits, and the gods, without any apparent reasons.

Mr Taylor has regrettably been hiding behind the cloak of freedom of opinion and expression and persistently abusing innocent people and inciting hate speech day in and day out.

Suffice it to stress that incitement, instigation, abetment and solicitation are all common to various criminal codes world-wide, including Ghana.

In fact, the voluminous evidence can be found on the social media platforms on how the boisterous Kevin Taylor blasphemously talking down the Quran and The Bible with unabashed disgust.

The loudmouthed Kevin Taylor evidently insults people indiscriminately, and once vowed impetuously to burn some chiefs and their palaces.

SO it was quite unfortunate when between July and August 2025, while in Ghana, the abusive Kevin Taylor was set free over his charges of smearing a judge and a competent court of jurisdiction.

More regrettably, it was alleged that the state used the taxpayers money to protect the insulting Kevin Taylor and his family whilst in Ghana. How bizarre?

Whilst President Mahama’s proposal of new laws may be a step in the right direction in bringing the numerous Kevin Taylors to book, it is also true that the seemingly labyrinth right to freedom of opinion and expression stretches to queer and unpopular ideas and statements which “shock, offend or disturb”,-encapsulated in international law -Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and Article 19 of International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

Of course, freedom of opinion and expression may be subject to restrictions. But these shall only be such as are provided by law and are necessary: restrict in the public interest on grounds of national security, to preserve public order, to protect public health, to maintain moral standards, to secure due recognition and respect for the rights and freedoms of others or to meet the just requirements of the general welfare of a democratic society.

It is also true that the right of free speech and expression does not extend to sedition, slander, defamation and obscenity.

This right, like others, may be restricted to protect and balance other rights and interests. However, it is the complexion and the degree of these restrictions that is often contended in extant human rights and security jurisprudence.

Needless to say, the ways in which restrictions are to be determined and imposed and the criteria which apply to the formulation of permitted abridgement are crucial.

Verily, what differentiates a human right from any other right is that a human right is available to and enforceable by a minority, however small and even against the wishes of a majority.

More so, if freedom of opinion and expression was to become subject to ordinary legislature, executive or judicial control, it would be no different from any other statutory right which the authorities are free to confer and withdraw at their pleasure.

Thus, the restriction of freedom of opinion and expression becomes a crucial and delicate question. For any restrictions cannot be based on ideological perceptions of legislature, executive or judicial, but must be predicated on objectively founded and comprehended criteria.

That being said, we must not and cannot lose sight of the fact that most wars, crimes and genocides which were perpetrated against humanity were arguably expedited through the use of hate speech, aimed at securing popular support for illegal and violent action.

We can attest to the Nazi hate speech which preceded the Holocaust, the Radio and Television hate speech which preceded the Rwandan Genocide and al-Qaeda hate speech which preceded the attacks on the World Trade Centre on September 11, 2001.

It is, therefore, not surprising that international law prohibits statements which deny the equality of all human beings. Take, for example, Article 20(2) of the ICCPR requires states to prohibit hate speech: “Any advocacy of national, tribe, racial or religious hatred that constitutes incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence”.

Even though some experts contend that restrictions on hate speech can be justified, Article 20(2) has proven highly controversial.

Although, Article 20(2) does not obligate states to prohibit all negative statements towards national groups, tribes, races or religions, if a statement “constitutes incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence,” it must be condemned in no uncertain terms”.

Actually, the two known restrictions on the right to freedom of expression are: The prohibition of advocacy of any national, racial or religious hatred and the prohibition of propaganda.

Interestingly, while propaganda for genocide is codified as an international crime, the propaganda for the incitement to aggressive war is not.

Nevertheless, incitement to commit an illegal act is in itself illegal under international law.

Moreover, incitement, instigation, abetment and solicitation are all common to various criminal codes world-wide.

These are generally considered "inchoate offense[s]" or "a step toward[s] the commission of another crime, the step itself being serious enough to merit punishment”.

In the English common law for instance, there are three general inchoate offenses: 1) attempt; 2) conspiracy; and 3) incitement.

“ Incitement conveys a "general label to cover any use of words or other device by which a person is requested, urged, advised, and counselled, tempted, commanded, or otherwise enticed to commit a crime."

In sum, the fact that the freedom of opinion and expression is not absolute and is subject to permitted abridgment does not mean that the right can be curtailed arbitrarily according to legislative, executive or judicial discretion.

K. Badu, UK.

[email protected]