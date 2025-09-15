Absence of Appropriate Regulatory Framework may Undermine Public-Private Partnership in Ghana

The Initiative for Public Policy Analysis (IPPA) raises valid concerns about Ghana's reliance on Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) to address infrastructure challenges without a robust regulatory framework. IPPA's study highlights potential pitfalls, including

- Inadequate Regulatory Framework: The current framework may not be sufficient to support effective PPPs, leading to project failures and abandonment.

- Imbalanced Risk Sharing: PPP arrangements in Ghana often favor the public sector, placing undue burden on private partners and making projects unsustainable.

- Lack of Transparency and Accountability: Insufficient transparency and accountability mechanisms can lead to corruption and mismanagement of funds.

- Insufficient Capacity Building: Government agencies may lack the necessary expertise to effectively regulate and manage PPP projects.

To overcome these challenges, experts recommend

- Strengthening Institutional Capacity: Enhancing the capacity of government agencies to manage PPP projects and develop robust policies.

- Decentralizing Decision-Making: Decentralizing decision-making processes to improve project implementation and reduce bureaucratic delays.

- Improving Project Preparation: Enhancing project preparation and feasibility studies to ensure bankable projects.

- Promoting Transparency and Accountability: Strengthening transparency and accountability mechanisms to prevent corruption and ensure effective project management.

- Developing a National PPP Project Pipeline: Creating a structured list of priority projects to provide clarity for private investors.

The Ghanaian government has taken steps to address these concerns, including:

- Establishing a New PPP Committee: Tasked with charting a transformative path for PPPs in Ghana and ensuring genuine risk-sharing between the public and private sectors.

- Reviewing and Strengthening the PPP Regulatory Framework: Efforts to review and strengthen the framework to attract private investment and accelerate infrastructure delivery ².

By addressing these challenges and implementing effective reforms, Ghana can potentially leverage PPPs to bridge its infrastructure gap and drive sustainable economic growth and development

