No More Secrecy”: Government to publish over 2,500 scholarship beneficiaries from October 1 — Ablakwa

  Mon, 15 Sep 2025
MON, 15 SEP 2025
Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The government has revealed that more than 2,500 scholarships will be awarded this year to Ghanaian and ECOWAS students, with the full list of beneficiaries set to be published online beginning October 1, 2025.

The announcement builds on President John Dramani Mahama’s pledge in April 2025 to provide 1,000 scholarships to tertiary students across the ECOWAS sub-region in honour of the bloc’s 50th anniversary. The programme has since been expanded to include additional slots for Ghanaian students, significantly increasing the number of awards.

Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, made the disclosure at the Government Accountability Series in Accra on Monday, September 15.

“Over 2,500 scholarships have been secured for Ghanaian students and our brothers and sisters from the ECOWAS sub-region this year. For the first time, a full list of awardees will be published online from October 1 to guarantee fairness and accountability,” Mr. Ablakwa said.

He explained that the awards will focus on key disciplines such as medicine, engineering, agriculture and technology, which align with President Mahama’s vision of tailoring education to national development priorities.

“The days when access to scholarships was shrouded in secrecy are over. Every Ghanaian will be able to go online, see who has benefited, and the course of study. This openness is necessary if we are to build public trust,” the minister added.

Mr. Ablakwa further highlighted that the initiative would deepen regional integration by creating opportunities for students across West Africa to study in Ghana while giving Ghanaian students access to programmes in other ECOWAS member states.

“This is about strengthening regional solidarity and preparing a new generation of skilled Africans who can contribute to our shared progress,” he stated.

