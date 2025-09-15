ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

“Ghana has not received money, compensation or material gain from U.S. deportee agreement" — Ablakwa

  Mon, 15 Sep 2025
Social News “Ghana has not received money, compensation or material gain from U.S. deportee agreement — Ablakwa
MON, 15 SEP 2025

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has firmly rejected suggestions that Ghana is profiting from its arrangement with the United States to temporarily host some West African deportees.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series at the Jubilee House on Monday, September 15, Mr. Ablakwa clarified that the agreement is rooted in humanitarian responsibility, not material gain.

“Ghana has not received any money, compensation, or material gain from this understanding. Our position is based solely on humanitarian considerations and principles,” he stated.

His remarks come in response to growing criticism and opposition claims that the government compromised national sovereignty in return for financial or logistical benefits. Reports of Nigerian and Gambian nationals being relocated to Ghana have intensified the debate.

Mr. Ablakwa insisted that the arrangement complies fully with international humanitarian standards and reassured citizens that the government remains committed to safeguarding Ghana’s sovereignty, security, and dignity while contributing responsibly to the global community.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

31 minutes ago

Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku Mahama government has delivered only 30% of 2025 budget promises – Dr. Razak Koj...

41 minutes ago

Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin Civil revolt awaits us if we fail as political actors — Afenyo-Markin warns

41 minutes ago

Bolga Technical Institute riot: We should be ruthless — Education Minister orders tough sanctions Bolga Technical Institute riot: "We should be ruthless" — Education Minister ord...

47 minutes ago

Chief Executive Officer of St. Andrews Group of Schools & Companies, Richard Kofi Asiedu GTEC orders St. Andrews Group of Schools and Companies CEO to stop using ‘Doctor...

2 hours ago

GBA failed to speak up during removal of CHRAJ, EC Bosses by Akufo-Addos govt; be voice of reason not politics – Ayine 'GBA failed to speak up during removal of CHRAJ, EC Bosses by Akufo-Addo's gov't...

2 hours ago

“Ghana has not received money, compensation or material gain from U.S. deportee agreement — Ablakwa “Ghana has not received money, compensation or material gain from U.S. deportee ...

2 hours ago

Gbinyiri conflict: 8,000 Ghanaians return, 5,309 still in Cte d’Ivoire – Ablakwa confirms Gbinyiri conflict: 8,000 Ghanaians return, 5,309 still in Côte d’Ivoire – Ablakw...

2 hours ago

Apology not enough - Kennedy Agyapong camp slams Bawumia 'Apology not enough' - Kennedy Agyapong camp slams Bawumia

2 hours ago

Dr. Cadman Mills Galamsey: 'I refuses to pay for accolades Mahama is receiving for cedi's recover...

2 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia 'Forgive us of our mistakes' – Bawumia begs Ghanaians

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line