“Ghana has not received money, compensation or material gain from U.S. deportee agreement" — Ablakwa

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has firmly rejected suggestions that Ghana is profiting from its arrangement with the United States to temporarily host some West African deportees.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series at the Jubilee House on Monday, September 15, Mr. Ablakwa clarified that the agreement is rooted in humanitarian responsibility, not material gain.

“Ghana has not received any money, compensation, or material gain from this understanding. Our position is based solely on humanitarian considerations and principles,” he stated.

His remarks come in response to growing criticism and opposition claims that the government compromised national sovereignty in return for financial or logistical benefits. Reports of Nigerian and Gambian nationals being relocated to Ghana have intensified the debate.

Mr. Ablakwa insisted that the arrangement complies fully with international humanitarian standards and reassured citizens that the government remains committed to safeguarding Ghana’s sovereignty, security, and dignity while contributing responsibly to the global community.