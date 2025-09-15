'GBA failed to speak up during removal of CHRAJ, EC Bosses by Akufo-Addo's gov't; be voice of reason not politics' – Ayine

Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, has urged the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) to recommit itself to the defence of the rule of law and constitutional principles, rather than drifting into partisan alignment.

Delivering an address at the opening of the GBA’s Annual General Conference on Monday, September 15, 2025, Dr. Ayine said recent developments surrounding the removal of former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo highlighted worrying signs of inconsistency in the Association’s posture.

He noted that the Bar had been silent on earlier petitions filed under Article 146 of the Constitution but became vocal when Justice Torkornoo’s removal came under scrutiny, a move he warned risks projecting political bias.

“In 2015, an Article 146 petition was received by the Chief Justice in relation to the removal of CHRAJ boss, Madam Lauretta Lamptey. The bar failed to speak out in the process. In the run-up to the 2016 elections, the then-opposition NPP engaged the EC in court battles over the voter identification system. This gave rise to the Abu Ramadan line of cases.

“Immediately upon assuming office in 2017, an Article 146 petition was filed for the removal of the EC chairperson, Charlotte Osei, and her deputies from office. The Bar saw no basis to speak up about the compliance with due process. But in recent times, the bar found its voice when a petition based on the same constitutionally defined procedures was brought in respect of the removal of the office of the former chief justice, Gertrude Torkornoo. The honest question we have to ask ourselves is what changed?

“The three petitions mentioned touch on three constitutional bodies critical to the sustenance of our democracy. Their independence has been guaranteed by the Constitution. The three occupants were all women of significant repute and members of our noble profession,” he said.

Dr. Ayine insisted that all three Article 146 committees complied fully with constitutional procedures, yet the Bar chose to publicly intervene in only one instance.

“The three committees established pursuant to Article 146 complied with the constitutional procedure to the letter, and yet the Bar found its voice only in relation to the third petition. Consciously, the voice of the Bar amplified the voice of the opposition,” he argued.

He reminded lawyers, especially those engaged in politics, that their foremost responsibility is to the Constitution and to the Ghanaian people, not partisan interests.

“The lawyer in politics must be a voice of reason, moderation, and constitutionalism. The Bar must speak up, not to please government or opposition parties, but to defend the rule of law, the independence of the judiciary, and the rights of the citizens,” he stated.

Dr. Ayine’s remarks come against the backdrop of heightened public debate over Justice Torkornoo’s removal, which drew sharp criticism from sections of civil society and the legal fraternity.