Galamsey: 'I refuses to pay for accolades Mahama is receiving for cedi's recovery with health or life' — Cadman Mills

  Mon, 15 Sep 2025
Dr. Cadman Mills, brother of the late President Prof. John Evans Atta-Mills, has taken aim at the government of President John Dramani Mahama, accusing it of failing to act decisively against the menace of illegal mining, widely known as galamsey.

In a strongly worded post on X on Sunday, September 14, 2025, Dr. Mills condemned the ongoing destruction caused by galamsey, stressing that the practice is endangering lives and must be stopped immediately. He argued that no amount of economic gains could justify the deadly impact of polluted water bodies and devastated farmlands.

“I refuse to pay for the accolades President Mahama and the NDC are receiving for the cedi's recovery with my health or life. Call it galamsey or 'legal' small-scale mining (when bankrolled by the politically connected). It is killing us,” he wrote.

Dr. Mills’ remarks add to the growing chorus of concern from Ghanaians demanding urgent and uncompromising action to save the country’s rivers, forests, and farmland from the grip of galamsey.

The post was accompanied by a video showing the Ayensu River, its waters heavily contaminated by mining activities.

View the post and the video below:

