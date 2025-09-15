ModernGhana logo
NPP constitutes 5-member committee to monitor and regulate flagbearer campaign

MON, 15 SEP 2025

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has formed a five-member ad hoc committee to monitor and regulate campaign activities ahead of its presidential primaries set for January 31, 2026.

The committee, chaired by Ing. Dr. Kwasi Abeasi, will oversee the conduct of flagbearer aspirants and their supporters, receive petitions on hate speech, and recommend appropriate actions, including disciplinary measures, where necessary.

In a statement issued on September 15 and signed by Hackman Owusu-Agyemang, Chairman of the party’s National Council of Elders, the NPP said the decision followed a meeting with all aspirants on Thursday, September 11.

The party stressed that the mechanism aims to “provide a fair, structured, and transparent process to address concerns and ensure a decorous campaign atmosphere in line with the values and traditions of the New Patriotic Party.”

Other members of the committee are Dr. Alex Glover-Quartey, Mr. Ato Hamilton, Mr. Kwadwo Afari, and Mr. Mark Opoku, who will serve as secretary.

The Council of Elders urged all aspirants, campaign teams, and supporters to cooperate fully, stressing the party’s commitment to a peaceful and dignified primary that will strengthen unity ahead of the 2028 general election.

The opposition party, as part of plans to recapture power, will elect its 2028 flagbearer on January 31, 2026.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyepong, former Agric Minister Bryan Acheampong, former Education Minister Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum, and former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyepong are the five aspirants in the race.

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issues

