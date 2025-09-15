ModernGhana logo
Criminal libel law ‘smuggled’ back into Ghana’s laws — Elvis Darko on Abronye’s arrest

MON, 15 SEP 2025
Managing News Editor of the Newscenta newspaper, Elvis Darko

The Managing News Editor of the Newscenta newspaper, Elvis Darko, says Ghana’s repealed criminal libel law is “back in disguise” and still being applied despite its removal from the statute books.

The law, once contained in sections of the Criminal Code, 1960 (Act 29), was repealed in 2001.

It criminalised the publication or broadcast of false statements that could “expose a person to hatred, ridicule or contempt,” or “bring the government into disrepute.”

Critics long argued that it was used to intimidate journalists and political opponents, especially under military rule and in the country’s early democratic era.

Reacting to the arrest of NPP Bono Regional Chairman Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye, over the publication of alleged false news, Darko described the development as an attempt to muzzle free expression.

“The fact that somebody will be arrested because, in his opinion, he thinks another person is this or that is dangerous for everybody.

“It means that every opinion you want to express as an individual, you now have to think about the criminal prosecution you might face, depending on who chooses to interpret your words,” he said on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily show.

He added: “The criminal libel law was never truly repealed. It was returned and replaced with the offences of publishing false news and causing fear and panic. Politicians realised that people could now expose them, so they smuggled these provisions in to achieve the same aim the criminal libel law was meant to achieve.”

Abronye was arrested on Monday, September 8, and charged with offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace and publication of false news.

The charges followed alleged derogatory comments he made against the Inspector-General of Police, COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno.

He has since been remanded into custody twice by the Accra Circuit Court and is expected to reappear on September 19.

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issues

