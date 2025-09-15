'Forgive us of our mistakes' – Bawumia begs Ghanaians

Former Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has publicly apologised to Ghanaians for the failings of the NPP government, pledging that lessons learned will guide a new era of leadership should he be chosen to lead the party into the 2028 elections.

Addressing party supporters in Kumasi as part of his Ashanti Regional campaign tour, Dr. Bawumia admitted that the NPP’s governance record before the 2024 polls fell short of expectations.

“After the 2024 elections, we have done our research. We know the NPP government and the party made a lot of mistakes in governance. There were things we needed to do which we didn't, and others we did that, if we had had the benefit of background, we would not have done them,” he said.

He stressed that the blame was not his alone but a collective responsibility of the party’s leadership. “We are all to be blamed – Vice President, Ministers, MPs, Board Chairmen, appointees. We have all made mistakes and please forgive us. We're sorry. We have learned our lessons,” he added.

Dr. Bawumia assured delegates that, if given the mandate as flagbearer and subsequently elected President, he would ensure that the past would not be repeated.

“If, by the grace of God, you make me the flagbearer and I become the President, these will not happen again. They will not happen again,” he pledged.

The apology and assurance came during a three-day zonal Constituency Executives Engagement in the Ashanti Region, where he met with party executives, elders, and stakeholders across Adansi, Amansie, and Asante Akyem zones.

Concluding the tour, Dr. Bawumia urged delegates to back his candidacy in the January 31, 2026 primaries, arguing that he is the party’s strongest bet for reclaiming power.

“Day 2 of my zonal Constituency Executives Engagement in Ashanti Region was an opportunity to reignite the spirit of the Party at the grassroots, especially in the heartbeat of the NPP,” he said.

“With the support of all party members, and a united front going into the 2028 elections, the choice of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as our Party’s flagbearer is a proven path back to the Jubilee House. I am Prepared, Formidable and Winnable. Let us all win with Bawumia,” he stated.