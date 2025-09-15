ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'Forgive us of our mistakes' – Bawumia begs Ghanaians

  Mon, 15 Sep 2025
Politics Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
MON, 15 SEP 2025 1
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Former Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has publicly apologised to Ghanaians for the failings of the NPP government, pledging that lessons learned will guide a new era of leadership should he be chosen to lead the party into the 2028 elections.

Addressing party supporters in Kumasi as part of his Ashanti Regional campaign tour, Dr. Bawumia admitted that the NPP’s governance record before the 2024 polls fell short of expectations.

“After the 2024 elections, we have done our research. We know the NPP government and the party made a lot of mistakes in governance. There were things we needed to do which we didn't, and others we did that, if we had had the benefit of background, we would not have done them,” he said.

He stressed that the blame was not his alone but a collective responsibility of the party’s leadership. “We are all to be blamed – Vice President, Ministers, MPs, Board Chairmen, appointees. We have all made mistakes and please forgive us. We're sorry. We have learned our lessons,” he added.

Dr. Bawumia assured delegates that, if given the mandate as flagbearer and subsequently elected President, he would ensure that the past would not be repeated.

“If, by the grace of God, you make me the flagbearer and I become the President, these will not happen again. They will not happen again,” he pledged.

The apology and assurance came during a three-day zonal Constituency Executives Engagement in the Ashanti Region, where he met with party executives, elders, and stakeholders across Adansi, Amansie, and Asante Akyem zones.

Concluding the tour, Dr. Bawumia urged delegates to back his candidacy in the January 31, 2026 primaries, arguing that he is the party’s strongest bet for reclaiming power.

“Day 2 of my zonal Constituency Executives Engagement in Ashanti Region was an opportunity to reignite the spirit of the Party at the grassroots, especially in the heartbeat of the NPP,” he said.

“With the support of all party members, and a united front going into the 2028 elections, the choice of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as our Party’s flagbearer is a proven path back to the Jubilee House. I am Prepared, Formidable and Winnable. Let us all win with Bawumia,” he stated.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

I am a "helo." | 9/15/2025 3:11:00 PM

It is true that in "Africa, everything is possible." While in developed countries, no one can forge their date of birth or reduce their age, in Africa, it is possible. So, I am not surprised to see a failed government begging the people. What can the NPP offer Ghanaians after they have wasted eight years for nothing? Which Ghanaian in his right mind is willing to pass through the ordeal the NPP made them pass through?

Comments1
Top Stories

1 hour ago

BoG’s MPC Meeting opens amid inflation gains, utility and global risks loom BoG’s MPC Meeting opens amid inflation gains, utility and global risks loom

1 hour ago

Zain Jaafar/AFP NGOs call on EU to stop doing business with Israel's 'illegal' settlements

1 hour ago

Dr. Cadman Mills Galamsey: 'I refuses to pay for accolades Mahama is receiving for cedi's recover...

1 hour ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia 'Forgive us of our mistakes' – Bawumia begs Ghanaians

3 hours ago

VIDEO Residents clash with Immigration Officer over alleged role in border kidnapping [VIDEO] Residents clash with Immigration Officer over alleged role in border kid...

3 hours ago

Chaos at Hamile border as wife of fugitive wanted by Captain Traor dragged back to Burkina Faso Chaos at Hamile border as wife of fugitive wanted by Captain Traoré dragged back...

3 hours ago

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Palgrave Boakye-Danquah Nationwide clashes show NDC gov’t is losing grip on security — Dr. Boakye-Danqua...

3 hours ago

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Palgrave Boakye-Danquah 'NPP failed to call Abronye to order' — Dr. Palgrave Boakye-Danquah on insults

3 hours ago

Former Abuakwa South MP Samuel Atta Akyea NPP flagbearer race: 'Those who specialise in insults will lose' — Atta Akyea

3 hours ago

Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin Judge erred in citing Animal Farm to deny Abronye bail — Afenyo-Markin

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line