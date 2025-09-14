Civic Education Article: Loyalty Beyond Protest—Jobs, Dignity, and the Volta Vision

🪔 A civic education article that addresses the urgent frustrations, rising hopes, and critical decisions confronting NDC foot soldiers—grounded in Ghanaian cultural wisdom, emerging economic opportunities, and a call for principled, forward-looking advocacy.

🔥 The Cry for Jobs: A Moment of Reckoning

Across Ghana, NDC foot soldiers are raising their voices—not out of disloyalty, but out of desperation. In NDC Youth Lock WR NSS Secretariat in Bold Protest – Full, youth activists locked offices and threatened demonstrations, demanding employment and accountability. Another video, All the recruitments are done secretly to use newly recruited ..., accuses the current administration of nepotism in security recruitment, sidelining trained candidates from Asutuare in favor of political allies.

These grievances are real. But the question is not only “Who failed us?”—it must also be “What path will we choose now?”

🛶 Must the NDC Follow the Same Path?

If the NDC replicates the alleged favoritism of the Akufo-Addo–Bawumia administration, it risks becoming the very thing it critiques. Ghana deserves better than recycled injustice. Loyalty must not be blind—it must be bold, strategic, and principled.

Let us remember: “If your hand will touch it, I won’t speak of it.” —A proverb reminding us that action silences doubt. The NDC must act—not with patronage, but with productivity.

🚀 Volta Economic Corridor: A $500 Million Leap Toward Ghana’s Industrial Future

The Volta Economic Corridor is not a slogan—it is a national productivity engine. Spearheaded by President John Dramani Mahama’s administration with AfDB and GIIF, it will:

Transform Lake Volta into a 24-hour logistics and export hub

Create 11,000+ sustainable jobs in transport, agro-processing, and manufacturing

Attract 25+ export-driven companies

Decentralize industrial growth beyond Accra-Tema

Boost Ghana’s competitiveness under AfCFTA

This is where foot soldiers must turn their gaze—not to protests alone, but to participation.

🐟 Nkukor Nketekete & Agricultural Renaissance

Beyond the Volta Corridor, initiatives like Nkukor Nketekete (poultry and fish farming) offer dignified, self-sustaining livelihoods. These programs are not handouts—they are hand-ups. They empower youth to become producers, not petitioners.

Let us mobilize foot soldiers to:

Join agricultural cooperatives

Apply for training in aquaculture and agro-processing

Demand transparency in job allocations—not favoritism

Host civic forums to track progress on 24H+ economy initiatives

🧭 Civic Loyalty: From Protest to Policy

Security officers at Asutuare continue to undergo counter-terrorism drills, yet trained youth remain unemployed. The solution is not to mimic exclusion—it is to build inclusion.

Let us teach our youth:

Loyalty is not silence. Loyalty is strategy.

Protest is not betrayal. Protest is a call to reform.

🗣️ Final Word

The NDC must rise—not with bitterness, but with boldness. Not with favoritism, but with fairness. The Volta Economic Corridor and Nkukor Nketekete are not distant dreams—they are living opportunities. Let us seize them. Let us build a Ghana where jobs are earned, not inherited.

Retired Senior Citizen

Ceremonial Civic Advocate & Founder, Heritage Shield Ghana

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]

Reference sources:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=NTHMvcfmMig

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=w7U7bcLMoOY

https://www.modernghana.com/news/1432165/volta-economic-corridor-a-500-million-leap-towar.html

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fEOfs6xcJ_I