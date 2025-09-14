ModernGhana logo
"You can't convince me!" – Prof. Kingsley Nyarko declares loyalty to Bawumia

SUN, 14 SEP 2025

Kwadaso MP, Prof. Kingsley Nyarko, has openly declared his firm support for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, vowing that nothing will change his stance.

Addressing supporters during one of Dr. Bawumia’s zonal constituency engagements in the Ashanti Region, Prof. Nyarko dismissed critics within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), accusing them of putting personal ambition above the party’s unity.

“Other aspirants won’t even bother calling me because they know I can’t be convinced!” he declared. “I will NEVER go on air to speak badly about the NPP. This party made me who I am!”

With the 2028 elections still some years away, Prof. Nyarko stressed that for him, Dr. Bawumia remains the only option. He praised the former Vice President’s leadership and vision, saying he was “spellbound” by his ideas for Ghana’s future.

But his strongest words were reserved for those he accused of tarnishing the party’s image. “Anyone who speaks ill of the NPP does not love this party. Let’s keep the party clean!” he thundered, drawing loud applause.

Prof. Nyarko’s declaration comes as competition intensifies among potential flagbearer hopefuls, sending a strong signal that he will remain firmly in Dr. Bawumia’s camp.

Enock Akonnor
Enock Akonnor

News ReporterPage: enock-akonnor

