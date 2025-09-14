ModernGhana logo
Ghana has no time, no money

The new NDC government has implemented the 24/7 economy to boost productivity and the overall financial situation of the country. Especially the public sector, due to a lack of motivation and small payment, has a low productivity rate (CEIC Data, 14.09.2025, 07:00 am). In all manifestos of political parties in the country to address Ghanaian indiscipline is not mentioned by a single word or solution idea. Unlike Africans in Europe or the USA, where they are disciplined, always on time in their public life, and very productive, in Ghana, like in the rest of Africa, this is miraculously not the case, and is not addressed by any government in power. I lived in Ghana from 03.03.2012 to 27.12.2017 continuously as a German and was late only once by fifteen minutes having called the person to meet well in advance to apologize for heavy traffic while I waited collectively for one year never having received any call from my partners to meet rather constantly having had to call them for their time of arrival (30–60 minutes constantly too late, daily).

In 2023, Germany signed an agreement with Ghana to pay the amount of €146.7 (BMZ.de, 14.09.2025, 07:00 am). Does Ghana really depend on our aid money?

Accordingly to paylab.com (14.09.2025, 07:00 am), Ghanaians have an average monthly income of Ghc 2241 or €195 per worker. The World Bank (14.09.2025, 07:00 am) states that for 2024, the workforce in Ghana stood at 13.927,871. While in Germany, most people work a 37.5-hour week, in Ghana, most people still work 160 hours a month in the informal sector, presumably more to make ends meet (Accurate date collection in Africa is a great challenge for all sources on the internet cross cross-checked). Due to public and private holidays and sickness, it can be assumed that people work in Ghana for 10 months in a fiscal year.

Based on the above collected data available on the internet and the average income per hour of workers in Ghana of 14 Ghc it the calculation looks like

30 minutes daily too late of a worker
13.927,871 x 0,30 x 14,00 = Ghc 58.497,058.20 x 10 months=Ghc 580.497,058.20

At the current exchange rate, approximately 48 Mio. Euros. When late by one hour, even 96 Mio. Euros. Somewhere in between lies the realistic figure. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz: Why do we Germans still help Ghana out with financial support? Ghana political parties: Why do you not address the indiscipline in your country? Is this our mandate as Europeans? Why are Africans in Europe always on time, but the same people in Africa not? Sorry, I do not get it!

Karl-Heinz Heerde
Karl-Heinz Heerde, © 2025

PD Dipl.-Pol. Karl-Heinz Heerde (Political Scientist and Historian, Hamburg University 1980-1985), married to Alberta Heerde born Mensah, Ashanti from Kumasi with Ewe roots from Volta Region, Ghana, Entrepreneur and Author of several novels, the new constitution draft for Ghana and various Articles.Column: Karl-Heinz Heerde

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

