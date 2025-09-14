Degrees Without Discipline?

🎓 Here’s a draft article that blends strategic messaging, cultural symbolism, and public accountability—anchored in the paradox between credentials and conduct:

A Civic Explainer for Ghanaian Youth on Leadership, Integrity, and Public Accountability.

“Leadership is not a costume. It’s a commitment.”

In Ghana’s democratic journey, education is often hailed as the gateway to leadership. Advanced degrees—especially in law, economics, and public policy—signal intellectual capacity and promise. But cēterīs paribus, when credentials are not matched by conduct, they become ceremonial masks rather than civic tools.

Take, for instance, the profile of a public figure like Abronye DC:

MSc in Energy Economics from GIMPA

LLM in Alternative Dispute Resolution from the University of Ghana, Legon

These are not minor achievements. They represent mastery in strategic resource planning and peaceful conflict resolution—two pillars of national development. Yet, when public behavior contradicts the ethical foundations of such disciplines, it raises a critical question: What is the purpose of education if it does not produce civic virtue?

🪞 The Mirror of Leadership

In Akan wisdom, we say:

“Nwanwa nni sika a, ɔyɛ ɔbrɛfo.”

A person may wear gold, but without character, they are merely burdened.

Leadership is not a costume stitched from degrees. It is a daily performance of integrity, humility, and service. When educated individuals engage in inflammatory rhetoric, personal attacks, or undignified conduct, they mock not only their own credentials but the institutions that conferred them.

🧭 Youth, Beware the Credential Mirage

This explainer is not an attack—it is a civic call. Ghanaian youth must learn to distinguish between academic attainment and ethical leadership.

A Master’s degree does not guarantee wisdom.

A legal qualification does not ensure justice.

A public title does not equal public service.

🧵 Symbolic Framing for Youth Campaigns

To drive this message home, youth-led civic campaigns can use:

Adinkra symbols like Eban (security) and Nkyinkyim (life’s journey) to show that leadership must protect and evolve.

Kente motifs such as Fathia fata Nkrumah to contrast noble ideals with current realities.

Visual banners showing a split image: one side with degrees and robes, the other with inflammatory speech or misconduct—captioned “Which side leads Ghana?”

🛡️ Call to Action

Let us teach our youth to ask not “What degree does he hold?” but “What values does he uphold?”

Let us restore dignity to public discourse.

Let us demand that education be a tool for transformation—not a shield for hypocrisy.

Retired Senior Citizen

Ceremonial Civic Advocate & Founder, Heritage Shield Ghana

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]