Armed robbers attack bus, rob passengers on Sunyani road

At least 20 passengers were robbed at gunpoint after armed men ambushed a Sprinter bus travelling to Kumasi on the Sunyani road in the Ashanti Region.

The attack happened around 1:00 a.m. on Friday, September 12, 2025, between Tweapease and Mfensi, near the Moments of Glory Prayer Army (MOGPA). The vehicle, a Sprinter bus with registration number GG 4181-16, was forced to a halt when the gang blocked the road.

A passenger who was among the victims recounted that five armed men ordered everyone on board to hand over their belongings, including cash, mobile phones, and other valuables. Although no casualties were recorded, the victims were left deeply shaken by the ordeal.

The incident has reignited public concern about the poor state of that stretch of road, which residents and commuters say has become a hotspot for criminal attacks. They argue that the dilapidated condition of the road makes vehicles easy targets and have renewed calls for urgent government intervention to improve security and infrastructure in the area.