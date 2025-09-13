TikToker arrested for threatening to kill government officials, journalists and civil servants 

Suspect

The Ghana Police Service has arrested David Kwodow Prah Afful, popularly known on social media as Kwame Nkrumah II, for allegedly issuing death threats and inciting violence during a live-streaming session on TikTok.

A statement from the Ghana Police Service said Afful was picked up at his hideout near Kasoa Market around 1420 hours on Saturday.

In the video, Mr Afful allegedly threatened to kill government officials, journalists, and civil servants using official green number plates.

He is alleged to have threatened to burn marketplaces and encourage others to commit similar acts.

The police said: “While it upholds freedom of speech, it will not tolerate statements that incite violence, insecurity, or public disorder.”

Afful is currently in custody and will be arraigned on charges relating to threats against government officials and incitement of violence against the public.

The Ghana Police Service pledged its commitment to public safety and urged citizens to provide credible information to aid ongoing operations.

GNA