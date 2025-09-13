ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sat, 13 Sep 2025 Crime & Punishment

TikToker arrested for threatening to kill government officials, journalists and civil servants 

  Sat, 13 Sep 2025
SuspectSuspect

The Ghana Police Service has arrested David Kwodow Prah Afful, popularly known on social media as Kwame Nkrumah II, for allegedly issuing death threats and inciting violence during a live-streaming session on TikTok.

A statement from the Ghana Police Service said Afful was picked up at his hideout near Kasoa Market around 1420 hours on Saturday.

In the video, Mr Afful allegedly threatened to kill government officials, journalists, and civil servants using official green number plates.

He is alleged to have threatened to burn marketplaces and encourage others to commit similar acts.

The police said: “While it upholds freedom of speech, it will not tolerate statements that incite violence, insecurity, or public disorder.”

Afful is currently in custody and will be arraigned on charges relating to threats against government officials and incitement of violence against the public.

The Ghana Police Service pledged its commitment to public safety and urged citizens to provide credible information to aid ongoing operations.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Suspect TikToker arrested for threatening to kill government officials, journalists and ...

2 hours ago

GBC decommissions two studios over electricity bills GBC decommissions two studios over electricity bills

3 hours ago

Outgoing president Lazarus Chakwera from the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is aiming to secure a second term at Tuesdays elections. By Amos GUMULIRA (AFP) Malawi wraps up campaigning ahead of tight election battle

3 hours ago

Ecobank Ghana invests GHS500k to modernise Dawhenya North CHPS Compound Ecobank Ghana invests GHS500k to modernise Dawhenya North CHPS Compound

3 hours ago

Lead Convener of the One Ghana Movement, Senyo Hosi Abronye’s remand verdict risks elitism abuse, should be reviewed — Senyo Hosi

3 hours ago

Co-ordinator of Eco-Conscious Citizens, Awula Serwah Many left decent jobs for quick galamsey money; livelihood excuse false — Awula ...

3 hours ago

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe NPP’s defence of ousted CJ Torkonoo baseless and annoying — Franklin Cudjoe

3 hours ago

National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah Abronye’s arrest: ‘Stop the selective justice, Ghana belongs to all of us’ — Ahi...

3 hours ago

Support Fund for children of August 6 crash victims accrues over GHS6.5 million — Presidency Support Fund for children of August 6 crash victims accrues over GHS6.5 million ...

3 hours ago

“Blaming Bawumia for NPPs defeat makes no sense” – Prof. Kingsley Nyarko “Blaming Bawumia for NPP's defeat makes no sense” – Prof. Kingsley Nyarko

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line