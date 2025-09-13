ModernGhana logo
Prof. Jane Naana enstooled as Owoabrempong Kru-Kow I

  Sat, 13 Sep 2025
Prof. Jane Naana enstooled as Owoabrempong Kru-Kow I

Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has been enstooled as Owoabrempong Kru-Kow I by the chiefs and people of the Komenda Traditional Area in the Central Region.

The historic honour was conferred during the 2025 Komendaman Nyeyi Festival on Saturday, September 13, where the Vice President was celebrated for her outstanding contributions to education, national development, and her exemplary record of leadership and service.

Her stool name, Owoabrempong Kru-Kow I, reflects the community’s recognition of her achievements and its confidence in her role as both a national leader and a development partner.

The colourful ceremony was steeped in tradition, featuring vibrant cultural displays, drumming, and dance, as residents of Komenda warmly embraced her as one of their own.

The chiefs commended Professor Opoku-Agyemang for her relentless commitment to improving the lives of Ghanaians and expressed optimism that her enstoolment would strengthen ties between traditional authorities and the state.

