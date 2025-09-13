E/R: GTA shuts down Somanya Onuma View Lodge over licensing violations     

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has intensified its nationwide enforcement drive by closing down Nene Ekpeku Lodge, popularly known as Onuma View, in Somanya in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region.

A notice posted by the GTA stated that Onuma View Lodge was shut down for failing to comply with licensing regulations under Legislative Instruments (LIs) 2238 and 2239.

The facility, long regarded as a popular hangout for leisure seekers, was closed this week after repeated failure to meet the licensing requirements outlined in the LIs, which govern accommodation, food, beverages, and entertainment enterprises in Ghana.

Mr. Jonathan Twum-Osae, Eastern Regional Deputy Director of Hospitality at GTA, told the Ghana News Agency that the Authority had issued multiple reminders and warnings to the lodge's management to regularise its operations.

However, the establishment allegedly failed to meet the minimum licensing standards, compelling regulators to act.

“The Authority will not compromise on quality and compliance,” he said. “Every facility that seeks to host guests or provide hospitality services must meet the required standards. This is not negotiable.”

Mr. Twum-Osae emphasised that such enforcement actions were designed not to stifle businesses but to protect patrons, ensure safety, and safeguard the credibility of Ghana's growing tourism and hospitality industry.

The development has sparked mixed reactions in Somanya; While some residents expressed disappointment over the loss of a vibrant leisure spot, others applauded the GTA for prioritising customer safety and service quality.

“The place was a popular spot for relaxation, but if they were not complying with the rules, then it is right for the Authority to take action. Standards must be respected,” a resident who pleaded anonymity told GNA.

The GNA's visit revealed that a closure notice had been posted at the lodge's reception, but the front desk area still appeared open, though unattended.

The notice read: “Notice of Closure. The public is hereby informed that this facility has been closed down for failing to meet the requirements provided under Legislative Instruments LI 2238 and 2239 under the Accommodation, Food, Beverages and Entertainment Enterprises Regulations, 2016.”

The GTA has since urged all hospitality operators in the Eastern Region to take immediate steps to comply with licensing standards to avoid similar sanctions.

Officials insist that strict enforcement would continue nationwide as part of efforts to boost service quality and promote sustainable tourism.

